New Delhi [India], December 5: A Star-Studded Premiere Brings Indo-Vietnamese Cinema to the Fore. The event was made even more memorable with the presence of Le Quang Bien, The Consul General of Vietnam, whose instrumental contribution in bringing the film to Indian audiences added both prestige and a dynamic international spirit to the evening.

The Vietnamese cinematic sensation "A Fragile Flower" took Mumbai by storm on December 3, 2004, with a dazzling premiere at the iconic Maison PVR, Jio World, . Following its roaring success at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it premiered to a packed audience, the film continues to capture the hearts of Indian cinephiles. Directed by the visionary Mai Thu Huyen, "A Fragile Flower" mesmerized Bollywood stars, filmmakers, and cinema lovers alike with its deeply moving narrative and breathtaking visuals.

Forging New Cinematic Pathways

"A Fragile Flower" has been a catalyst for deeper Indo-Vietnamese collaboration, with the film spearheading a cultural exchange that is poised to flourish. Le Quang Bien, Consulate General of Vietnam, who attended both the Goa and Mumbai premieres, remarked, "This is a proud moment for Vietnamese cinema. The enthusiastic reception of 'A Fragile Flower' in India shows the strength of our shared cultural heritage. We look forward to more collaborations like this in the future."

Joining Bien was an esteemed embassy delegate, including KANEKO Toshihiro, Chief Consul of the Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai, who enthusiastically voiced their support for strengthening the partnership between the two nations. Ajoykaant Ruia President (IVECI)

Indo-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended the Premier and appreciated the movie.

The Mumbai premiere was a glittering affair, attended by A-list celebrities and influencers, who turned out in full force to witness the magic of this cross-cultural masterpiece. The film's resounding success reinforces the growing connection between Indian and Vietnamese cinema, and its ability to unite audiences across borders.

Bollywood's elite, including Producer Shabbir Boxwala, Kamal Kumar, Akbar Khan graced the occasion and expressed their huge admiration for the film. Actor and host Karan Chhabra dazzled the evening with his unmatched charisma, making it an unforgettable spectacle.

Speaking about the movie Shabbir Boxwala, Producer said, "The first Vietnamese film "A Fragile Flower Directed by MaiThuHuyen is set to have an Indian theatrical release. It tells a compelling story of a young woman's resilience and growth and has already garnered 16 international awards for its storytelling, visual and emotional depth."

A Celebration of Culture and Cinema

Beyond its artistic brilliance, "A Fragile Flower" serves as a bridge between India and Vietnam, strengthening cultural ties through the medium of cinema. As the first Vietnamese film to be dubbed in Hindi and English, it stands as a groundbreaking endeavor. The film's post-production, including dubbing and sound work, took place in North East India, reflecting a unique collaboration that resonates with India's "Act East Policy."

Aruna Chakraborty, Director of ABK Media India Pvt Ltd, the company responsible for the Indian investment in promotion, distribution and release of the film in India, shared her excitement: "Mumbai has embraced 'A Fragile Flower' with open arms. The audience's response was incredible. This film is more than just a beautiful story--it's a celebration of shared cultural values between India and Vietnam."

A Standing Ovation in the City of Dreams

The premiere ended with the audience on its feet, as "A Fragile Flower" received a standing ovation for its touching portrayal of strength and resilience. Set against the backdrop of life's challenges, the film tells the poignant story of a young woman who must find her way through adversity, embodying the metaphor of a delicate flower surviving life's storms. The emotional performances and stunning direction left the audience awestruck, with many calling it a cinematic triumph.

Onward to the Global Film Festival Noida

Adding to its growing list of accolades, "A Fragile Flower" has been officially selected for competition at the 17th Global Film Festival Noida. The film was screened on December 5, 2024, at Marwah Studios, further cementing its status as a global cinematic sensation. This prestigious selection underlines the film's rising prominence and its role in fostering international cultural connections.

What's Next for "A Fragile Flower"?

Following the success of its premieres in Goa and Mumbai, "A Fragile Flower" is set for a nationwide release, giving audiences across India the opportunity to experience its emotional depth and artistic beauty. With its powerful message of resilience, this Vietnamese masterpiece is fast becoming a symbol of cultural unity on the global stage. Vietnam's first blockbuster is ready to storm 100+ theatres across India! A landmark in Indo-Vietnamese cinema, brought to you by ABK Media.

About ABK Media India Pvt Ltd

ABK Media India Pvt Ltd is a leader in promoting cross-cultural cinematic collaborations between India and Vietnam. With a mission to bring diverse voices to global audiences, ABK Media is committed to fostering creative exchanges and strengthening international ties through cinema.

