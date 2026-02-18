VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: A growing number of first-time IPMAT aspirants begin their preparation with a familiar belief: "Once I finish the syllabus, I'll be ready." Mentors and exam observers note that this approach often backfires. Many students complete topic coverage but still fall short on test day because they overlook the practical skills IPMAT rewards under strict time limits.

Also Read | Apple Smart Glasses, Apple AI Pendant, Upgraded Apple AirPods in Development: Reports.

In a statement for IPMAT beginners, Supergrads drew attention to specific capabilities that consistently separate high scorers from the rest--especially among aspirants who rely on passive learning, avoid timed practice, or start mock tests too late.

IPMAT is best understood as an aptitude exam that measures performance in real exam conditions: speed, accuracy, reading efficiency, and decision-making. As per the admission procedure published by the Indian Institute of Management Indore, the aptitude test comprises three sections--Quantitative Ability (MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer), and Verbal Ability (MCQ)--with 40 minutes allotted to each section. Each question carries 4 marks, and negative marking of 1 mark applies to wrong answers, except in the Quantitative Ability (Short Answer) section, which does not have negative marking. These design elements make strategy and execution just as important as subject knowledge.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Centre Announce DA Hike Before Holi for Government Employees?.

What skills does IPMAT really test?

For beginners, this is the most important question to answer early: "What skills does IPMAT really test?" The exam's structure and marking scheme indicate that the test evaluates the following core competencies:

1) Quantitative reasoning under time pressure

IPMAT does not only check whether a student knows concepts; it checks whether they can apply them quickly and correctly. In particular, the short-answer Quant section rewards students who can move fast without turning each question into a long calculation.

2) Reading comprehension and clarity of interpretation

In Verbal Ability, success depends heavily on how efficiently an aspirant can read, interpret, and eliminate close options. This is less about memorising word lists and more about building reading habit and comprehension discipline.

3) Exam judgement: risk management and accuracy control

With negative marking present in some sections and not in others, aspirants must develop smart attempt selection. Attempting every question without control often leads to avoidable errors and time loss.

4) Section discipline and time management

Because each section has a fixed time limit, aspirants cannot compensate later by borrowing time from another section. The ability to prioritise questions and maintain pace becomes a decisive advantage.

5) Communication readiness beyond the written test

The selection framework also includes a Personal Interview. The published admission procedure assigns a composite score weightage of 65 for the Aptitude Test and 35 for the Personal Interview. This indicates that communication, clarity of thought, and confidence matter to the final outcome.

The most common beginner error: confusing coverage with readiness

A frequent pattern among beginners is preparing for IPMAT like a school exam: completing chapters, solving a few practice questions, and moving on. IPMAT, however, is a competitive performance test. Two aspirants may know the same formulas and rules; the one who can apply them faster, with fewer errors, usually scores higher.

This is why many beginners feel the paper was "manageable," yet the score does not reflect it. In most cases, the shortfall is caused by time leakage, repeated error types, and an absence of structured mock analysis--not a lack of intelligence or effort.

The overlooked skills that improve scores quickly

Mentors consistently observe that a few practical skills--often ignored early--can produce significant improvement within weeks:

A) Strong opening discipline ("first 20 minutes" control)

Beginners frequently lose momentum by trying to solve every question perfectly from the start. A better approach is controlled acceleration: attempt the clearly doable questions first, build rhythm, then return to time-consuming ones.

B) Option elimination and smart approximation

Top performers do not always "fully solve" MCQs. They use elimination, estimation, and logic-based narrowing to reach answers faster while protecting accuracy--especially in Verbal and MCQ Quant.

C) Error tracking and correction cycles

Most score drops come from repeat mistakes: calculation slips, sign errors, misreading, rushed inference in reading comprehension, or poor time decisions. Once a student identifies their top 2-3 error patterns and fixes them through targeted drills, score gains often follow quickly.

D) Timed sets over random practice

Practising isolated questions builds knowledge, but timed sets build performance. IPMAT preparation becomes far more effective when students train in exam-like blocks, because the brain learns to decide while solving--not after solving.

A simple, beginner-friendly preparation framework

For beginners, the goal is not to "finish everything" first. The goal is to build a repeatable performance system:

Daily (60-90 minutes): one timed Quant set + one timed Verbal set + 15 minutes of review

Weekly: sectional mocks plus one mixed mini-mock to develop switching ability

Non-negotiable: mock analysis (what went wrong, why it went wrong, what changes next)

This aligns with the exam's fixed sectional timing and marking scheme, where speed and accuracy both carry clear weight.

In closing, Supergrads emphasised a clear message for first-time aspirants: IPMAT scores are rarely decided by "luck" or "tricks." They are decided by skills--reading efficiency, quantitative reasoning speed, disciplined time management, and consistent error reduction. Beginners who train these early do not just prepare more; they prepare with direction and measurable progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)