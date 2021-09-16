Grand Namtosav has been organised in Surat where popular folk artist Sairam Dave will present Narendra Modi's journey.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): There is unprecedented enthusiasm not only among BJP members and supporters but even among the general population about the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Events have been planned throughout the country and elsewhere on September 17 to mark the occasion. But, nothing will come close to the unmatched celebrations of the PM's birthday planned in Surat.

A grand Namtosav has been organised in Surat where popular folk artist Sairam Dave will present Narendra Modi's journey from Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's chair through songs and words.

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, BJP MPs, MLAs, office bearers, corporators, leading industrialists, and other prominent citizens will witness Namotsav. Entry for the programme will be restricted to the invitees. However, Namotsav will also be telecast live from 6:00 pm on the Facebook page of CR Paatil. Around 10 lakh people from across India and the world are expected to watch the programme.

"The Namotsav will be a grand affair. The celebrations to mark Narendrabhai Modi's birthday will be unparalleled," said Surat BJP President Niranjan Zanzmera, adding Sairam Dave and his team will bring to life the important moments in Narendra Modi's life from his childhood days and his journey to becoming the prime minister. The artists will also showcase the rich culture and traditions of Gujarat and India through their performances."

Surat BJP general secretary Mukesh Dalal, Kishore Bindal, and Kalubhai Italia said 650 people would attend the Namtosav Live at the Sanjeevkumar Auditorium. Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil will also lead the Aarti of Lord Ram at the programme venue.

Paresh Patel, Chairman of Surat Municipal Corporation's standing committee, said a series of exemplary social activities have also been organised to mark the occasion. He said prominent citizens and organisations would adopt 71 students of SMC's Suman schools, who aspire to become Chartered Accountants and bear the cost of their education.

Surat's Mayor Hemali Boghawala said that instead of a cake, a special 71-kg jalebi would be cut to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. The jalebi will be distributed among orphanages.

Standing committee chairman Paresh Patel, BJP's young workers CA Hari Arora, Prakash Dhoriyani, and Dinesh Chaudhary, and their teams are putting in all their efforts to ensure a memorable Namotsav.

Watch the event live at: https://www.facebook.com/CRPatilMP

