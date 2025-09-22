PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: The Sustainability Convergence Summit & Awards 2025, a landmark platform dedicated to advancing India's green growth agenda, was successfully held at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. Organised by Eternal Corporate Media under the leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, the summit brought together the nation's most distinguished corporate leaders and sustainability advocates to chart India's path toward becoming a developed and green nation.

Also Read | Legendary Punjabi Composer Charanjit Ahuja Passes Away; Saleem Shahzada and Fans Pay Emotional Tributes to the 'Emperor of Punjabi Music' (View Post).

The Chief Guest for the evening, Jayant Sinha, Former Union Minister and President of Eversource Capital, delivered a keynote address highlighting the dual vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Harit Bharat (Green India). He emphasised that sustainable growth must remain central to India's developmental journey and announced the formation of a high-level Sustainability Task Force comprising eminent industry leaders to advise the Government of India on sustainable policies.

Guests of Honour included Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries Group, and Pradip Shah, Non-Executive Chairman of Pfizer Limited and BASF India Limited, and Co-Founder of GrowTrees.com. Both leaders shared powerful perspectives on sustainability, with Mr. Godrej presenting a thought-provoking poem underscoring the importance of health, education, and environment, and Mr. Shah highlighting the nationwide tree plantation and water conservation efforts driven by GrowTrees.com.

Also Read | Ballon d'Or 2025 Ceremony Live Streaming Online & Time in India: How To Watch Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony on TV in IST?.

The summit also celebrated outstanding corporate leadership in sustainability through its awards segment. Nadir Godrej was presented with the Lifetime Sustainability Leadership Award, Motilal Oswal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Group, received the Lifetime Social Stewardship Award, Radha Goenka, Director of RPG Foundation, was honoured with the Transformative Leadership Award in Community Upliftment, Pradip Shah was recognised with the Lifetime Impact Award for Environmental Stewardship, and Mayank Gandhi, Founder and Chairman of Global Vikas Trust, received the Transformative Leadership Award in Community Upliftment.

The event was co-hosted by Shailesh Haribhakti, one of India's most respected governance and sustainability leaders, who delivered the opening remarks. Haribhakti, who serves as Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director on several leading corporate boards, urged businesses to recognize that climate change is an immediate business risk and not a distant concern. He cautioned that rising global temperatures could severely erode profitability across sectors, while also pointing out that artificial intelligence and sustainability must converge to drive future-ready enterprises. His thought leadership set the tone for the summit, reinforcing the message that "sustainability is not a choice, it is a compulsion for survival and growth."

Another highlight of the summit was the special address and presentation by Pooja Bajaj, Executive Director (CSR & ESG), Bajaj Electricals Limited, who shared Bajaj Electricals' initiatives in the ESG and sustainability space. She outlined the company's holistic approach to responsible business, explaining how Bajaj Electricals has integrated environmental stewardship, community development, and corporate governance into its long-term growth strategy. Her presentation was appreciated for demonstrating how Indian companies can successfully align profitability with purpose.

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director of PL Capital Group, delivered a keynote speech stressing that India's aspiration to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030 must be rooted in sustainable growth. She thanked both Shailesh Haribhakti and Alok Ranjan Tiwari for creating a collaborative platform that unites policy, business, and sustainability.

In his welcome address, Alok Ranjan Tiwari described the summit as a collective effort to advance India's green growth story. "Sustainability is no longer a choice, it is the future," he remarked, urging corporates and policymakers to integrate climate action and inclusive development into every aspect of their work.

The summit featured two high-level panel discussions. The first, "Viksit Bharat - Navigating through Green Transition", was moderated by Avanne Dubash, Consultant Anchor with ET Now, and included Suresh Manglani, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Adani Total Gas Limited; Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Properties; Arvind Bansal, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Continuum Green Energy Limited; Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director of Goldi Solar Private Limited; Purvi Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Shilputsi Consultants; and Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director of Resurgent India Limited.

The second panel, "Financing India's Green Transition", was moderated by Amisha Vora and featured A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund; Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Mutual Fund; Anthony Heredia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund; Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital Limited; and Kamala K, Chief Regulatory Officer of BSE Limited. The discussions underscored the urgent need for innovative financial frameworks, international capital inflows, and policy support to drive India's sustainable growth.

The event culminated with the release of a White Paper on Climate Change by Deepshikha Lalchand, Head of ESG Solutions & Delivery at GovEva, which outlined the direct economic impact of climate change on Indian businesses and urged corporates to adopt integrated sustainability frameworks.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Kripa Shankar Tiwari, Chairman of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., followed by a networking dinner. The Sustainability Convergence Summit & Awards 2025 emerged as a landmark event that not only honoured leaders driving India's sustainability agenda but also set the stage for building a nation that is both developed and green.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)