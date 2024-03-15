VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 15: dhartii, an innovative e-commerce platform dedicated to sustainable fashion, has successfully secured $125,000 in its pre-seed financing round from Swiss Family Fund, Gain Capital AG.

Also Read | NASSCOM and Business NSW Sign MoU To Allow Faster Access to India and Australia Markets.

The infusion of funds will fuel dhartii expansion efforts, particularly in scaling its team and technology infrastructure to enhance user experience and broaden its product offerings.

Founded by Talween Saleh, dhartii aims to establish itself as the premier destination for conscientious consumers and forward-thinking designers alike.

Also Read | Gurgaon Shocker: Man Allegedly Bludgeons Wife to Death With Stone in Palam Vihar After Fight at Home, Absconds; Police Launch Probe.

With the pre-seed funding secured, dhartii is poised to embark on its next chapter of growth, amplifying its impact on the fashion industry and beyond.

Founder Talween Saleh said that she is elated with the success of pre-seed round and recognizing the promising trajectory, dhartii plans to prepone the seed round, with ambitions to raise $2.5 million. The funds will be used on expanding manpower, investing in cutting-edge technology, and broadening customer reach to further solidify dhartii position as a leading sustainable e-commerce platform.

Building upon a successful pre-seed funding round, dhartii has outlined ambitious goals to broaden its positive impact within the fashion industry. The platform seeks to establish strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, including educational institutions and policymakers, to champion the adoption of sustainable practices across the entire fashion supply chain.

Transparency remains a cornerstone of dhartii's philosophy, empowering consumers to make informed purchasing decisions while simultaneously offering designers the platform and resources necessary to thrive within a sustainable framework.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)