Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsReach): Our thinking affects the trends in the real estate sector. Today everyone is conscious of the environment and its impact. It comes as no wonder that sustainable living is a trending factor in real estate. Sustainable living is the need of the hour due to the ever-changing environment.

Today most buildings are being made keeping the sustainable living factor in mind. Builders like Shravan Gupta, MGF have realized its importance and are making sustainable buildings. Hence, it makes sense to be a part of this changing trend.

Most Indian major cities are witnessing a complete overhaul in the housing segment. The most prominent features of sustainable buildings are the:

- Large open spaces.

- Solar power panels.

- Uniqueness in Design.

- LED Lighting.

Shravan Gupta, MGF feels most buildings in future will be built with sustainable living in mind. Today houses in metropolitans like Mumbai and Delhi are being built with LED Lighting systems and eco-friendly designs. These have become the latest trend in real estate and are likely to continue in the coming months.

Some advantageous reasons for investing in a sustainable building.

Power Saver- The pandemic has taught us to be mindful of nature and accept its changes. Any sustainable building is the best source of power saver. One doesn't have to pay hefty electricity bills here due to the usage of the smart lighting system. One major benefit is the use of LED lights which lower the electricity consumption across the building. Shravan Gupta, MGF feels this is the best advantage of investing in a sustainable building.

Big open spaces- The need for open space has increased in demand. Everyone is looking for big open spaces with ample fresh air at home. It is advantageous as it reduces the use of AC and boosts health in the long run. Big open spaces also meet the demand of the WFH factor. The WFH factor is responsible for people looking for bigger homes. It provides the space to make an office at home and reap the benefits. Shravan Gupta, MGF says demand for large homes has increased since the pandemic. It is bound to grow more in the coming months.

Spending power- People have spending power to buy sustainable homes due to low home loan rates and their savings. They have realized the value of owning a home and their preferences as well. This is the single most vital factor in boosting sustainable homes making them trendy.

The real future of home lies in sustainable homes. The future of sustainable homes seems very bright and is likely to be the new homes. The emergence of sustainable homes is a boon for Indian real estate making it the new growth story.

