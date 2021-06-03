Suzlon is custodian of over 12.8 GW of wind assets under service in India.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): India's largest renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has announced a new order win for the development of a 252 MW wind power project from CLP India.

The project is located at Sidhpur in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2022.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, foundation, erection and commissioning. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post commissioning.

Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Kumar said this is the first big order that the company has announced post debt restructuring closure in line with plans to restart business operations.

"We are seeing an increased interest from all our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in renewable energy," he said.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director of CLP India, said the company is excited about growth opportunities in India. The wind energy project at Sidhpur is its largest renewable project at a single site.

"It is a testimony of our commitment towards India's renewable goals. We are pleased to partner with Suzlon, given their technologically advanced products, EPC capabilities, operations and maintenance services."

CLP India is owned by the CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), a global investment group.

Founded in 2002, CLP India has gradually grown its footprint to become one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector.

Its diversified portfolio comprises over 3,000 MW of electricity generation capacity including wind and solar energy projects across seven states, as well as transmission assets.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with a footprint across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas.

The group is the custodian of over 12.8 GW of wind assets under service in India, making it the third largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,900 turbines) in the Indian power sector. The group has one GW of wind assets under service outside India. (ANI)

