Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-To-Be-University, one of India's leading educational institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, is inviting applications from students who could not apply to NMIMS-CET (NMIMS Common Entrance Test), to give them another opportunity for pursuing their dream program at NMIMS.

Candidates can now apply through non-NMIMSCET procedure for B.Tech. and MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) programs at NMIMS campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Navi Mumbai and Indore.

Admissions for non-NMIMSCET applicants will commence after the conclusion of the NMIMSCET admission process, and will be based on Grade 12 marks as determined by the various school boards. Candidates passing grade 12 exams with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for Shirpur Campus) in Physics, Chemistry/Vocational Science and Mathematics in Grade 12 will be eligible for admissions to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Indore Campuses.

Speaking about the programs, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS said, "In the current pandemic, we have seen a growing interest in 'deep skilling' and acquiring comprehensive knowledge of futuristic technologies. Being forerunners in understanding the demands and interests of the industry and students, we introduce new specializations and courses every year. At the NMIMS University, we are committed to providing students the ability to choose from and specialize in new-age skills of their choice and leverage them to build their careers during these tough times."

Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, NMIMS MPSTME further added, "Our B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programs are created to equip young students with the best of technical and managerial skills expected by the Industry and academia. The state-of-the-art curriculum is robust and our pedagogy ensures delivery of high-quality education, while simultaneously providing students with life and entrepreneurial skills. We inspire students to think differently, empower them to challenge things around them, and help them gain the confidence to push boundaries."

Continuing the legacy of offering new-age, industry-relevant programs, this year, we have launched 4-year B.Tech. programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mechanical and Automation Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. New 5 year MBA Tech (B.Tech + MBA Tech) programs have also been introduced in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Students can also choose to specialize in various other demanding streams of Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology, Civil Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication, Mechatronics, Data Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science & Business System (in partnership with TCS).

To know more, visit www.nmims.edu/non-nmimscet

