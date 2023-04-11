New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu met global spiritual leader and founder of JKYog, Swami Mukundananda at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi yesterday.

Swami Mukundananda and The President exchanged many thought-provoking ideas on the importance and need for spiritual upliftment in the society, especially amongst the youth of the country. President Murmu expressed, "Students must not simply become engineers, doctors, and accountants. They must also strive to become good human beings."

Concurring with her ideas, Swami Mukundananda said, "Modern youth are more erudite in material sciences than previous generations. Alongside, if they cultivate spiritual wisdom, they will not be so vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression."

Presenting the worldwide organisation of JKYog to the President, Swami Mukundananda apprised her about the flagship project, Jagadguru Kripalu University near Cuttack, Odisha. President Murmu was delighted to hear about Swami Mukundananda's vision for the holistic development of youth of the country, and he updated her on the status of the construction at the 100-acre campus near Cuttack.

Swami Mukundananda further elaborated on the facilities developed at the University campus like a charitable hospital and eastern India's most popular Naturopathy treatment centre, Jagadguru Kripalu Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital. Swami Mukundananda also spoke about the popularity of JKYog's focused programs for the youth such as the Bal-Mukund program for children, Youth Club, online classes on Yoga, Sanskriti, Bhakti Sadhana, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, holistic living and many other topics.

Emphasising on the importance of spirituality for today's youth, The President said, "Indian culture and spiritual tradition is the need of the hour," and expressed her eagerness in its promotion across the globe for the mental peace of all citizens and development of character amongst all generations.

Acknowledging the need to propagate Indian culture, Swami Mukundananda said, "India is the mother of all cultures, and its rich spiritual heritage is more relevant today in the modern world than ever. The whole world is now looking up to India for guidance in many spheres and spirituality is India's speciality."

Expanding on his vision behind the establishment of JK University, Swami Mukundananda described how it would focus on developing knowledge resources for the entire country in unique areas such as Vedic sciences, yogic sciences, human excellence, and holistic health which can be used by universities around India and the world. JKU would also play a key role in developing a pool of trained academicians and scholars in these niche areas, thereby created a new career vertical for the Indian youth at a global scale.

Swamiji gifted The President with his best-selling books, "Science of Mind Management," "Golden Rules for Living your Best Life" and also his highly popular commentary on the Bhagavad Gita.

The President highlighted the importance of spirituality in one's life and noted Swami Mukundananda's and JKYog's' efforts in the promotion of holistic living in the society. She extended her best wishes for the future and Swami Mukundananda thanked the President for her time and keen interest in the field of spiritual upliftment.

