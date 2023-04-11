Mumbai, April 11: After allegedly being charged of terrorism, a Tunisian football player set himself on fire in front of a police station. In horrifying video making the rounds on social media, 35-year-old Nizar Issaoui, can be seen setting his clothes on fire close to a police station in Haffouz, Kairouane.

In the 45-second long video posted by journalist Souhail Khmira on Twitter, Issaoui yelled at the camera before lighting on the jumper he was wearing, which was probably previously drenched in a flammable chemical.

In his lengthy address to the camera, he made mention of the purported terrorism accusations. He appeared to drop his phone to the floor as many onlookers fled. The recording ended when another individual came and took it up.

Nizar Issaoui Sets Himself on Fire

Warning ⚠️ graphic footage 🚫 Tunisian Ex-footballer Nizar Issaoui set himself on fire outside a police station in Haffouz, Kairouane when he found himself with terrorism charges after a dispute with a fruit seller. He suffered severe burns but is stable#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/5V7LorL9St — Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) April 10, 2023

Initial reports claim that the charges against Issaoui were the result of an altercation he had with a fruit vendor. The latter allegedly sustained significant burns, but his condition is stable.

Further, Issaoui claimed in a Facebook post that he reported a person selling bananas at an inflated price to the police only to be charged with a terrorist offence. He reportedly joined ES El Jem in Tunisia in January, however he is presently without a club.

With the exception of a brief stint with Al-Orobah FC in Saudi Arabia in 2015, Issaoui seems to have played his whole career at home. He previously competed in the Tunisian top division, Ligue 1 Pro, for La Palme Sportive Tozeur, US Monastir, and EGS Gafsa, scoring 14 goals in 36 matches.

His tenure with ES Haffouz, where he worked for three years from 2019 to 2022, was the longest in his career. Meanwhile, in the near future, a return to the field for Issaoui currently appears to be quite doubtful.

