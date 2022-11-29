New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of International Business initiated the "Agri Summit" annual conference in 2014.

Since its inception, it has been honoured by famous figures from all walks of life and has invited participation from all over India.

It is the annual flagship event of the Agribusiness branch of SIIB, Pune. The event aims to nurture the thoughts and efforts of ignited and young intellects to serve farmers and contribute towards learning and innovation.

Agri Summit '22 was conducted on 26th November 2022, and the theme was "Adopting Technologies: Expanding the Possibilities." This year, the event was graced by eminent personalities from various backgrounds, with East West Seeds (I) Pvt. Ltd as the title sponsor for the event.

"Agri Summit" has long been the forum for SIIB and other students to engage with many illustrious figures, gain valuable industry exposure and participate in numerous B-school events. Daksh 2.0, Parivardhan, and Krithya 3.0 were the various B-school events for Agri Summit '22.

Dr Yash Goel - Managing Director of Indian Subcontinent, MSD Animal Health, graced the inauguration session of Agri Summit 2022. The event began with an introductory video on the theme - "Adopting Technologies: Expanding the Possibilities." The dignitaries then proceeded with the ceremonial lamp lighting.

Going further, Dr Asmita Chitnis felicitated Dr Yash Goyal and launched "Agrozine," - the annual magazine of the Agri-Business discipline of SIIB. Dr Asmita Chitnis - Director, SIIB, delivered a welcome note to the audience. She highlighted the importance of the growth of agriculture and its allied industries. She further discussed the emerging trends in the agricultural sector and what India's role must be to expand our national interests in science and technology.

Dr Yash Goel then talked about how MSD Animal Health is changing the sector by working intensively toward innovation and technological developments. The company also focuses on tracking the behaviour and health of animals to increase their productivity of animals and to enable customers to derive maximum benefits from it. As the conversation ended, he proceeded to answer questions from the audience.

The topic For the panel discussion of Agri Summit '22 was "Adopting Technologies: Expanding the Possibilities." The moderator of the session, Prof. V. Padmanand (Partner, Grant Thornton, India), introduced the panellists: Sachin Kamra (Head of e-commerce - Digital and FAAS, Syngenta), Sharad Tiwari (Deputy General Manager - Precision Farming, Mahindra Rise), and Swanand Gudhate (General Manager of Agri Solutions, Asteria Aerospace Limited).

The panellists discussed how although technology is an enabler for farmers, it is necessary to train them to access the same. They also highlighted the importance of essential concepts like formal price discovery, developing an auction system in India, flexible calendars for farmers, and advancements in drone technology for farming. The panellists then answered questions from the audience, and Sushant Malik gave the panellists a vote of appreciation.

Post lunch, Dr Asmita Chitnis felicitated Sanjay Gahilot (Marketing Director, East West Seeds (I) Pvt. Ltd.) and Padmashri Naik (Brand Communications and Product Manager, East West Seeds (I) Pvt. Ltd.) Padmashri Naik introduced the students to their company through a presentation and a corporate video. Followed by this, the esteemed dignitaries awarded the winners and runners-up of the competitions. Dr Asmita Chitnis then felicitated the speakers, Avijit Majumdar (CEO, Siddhivinayak Agri Processing Pvt Ltd) and Ravindra Dolare (President, Ecozen Solutions Pvt Ltd), who spoke about their individual success stories.

Avijit Majumdar explained to the audience the process of seed production in aeroponics and its challenges. Ravindra Dolare discussed the issue of global food loss and waste - the cause and the solutions to deal with it. Bringing the Agri Summit 2022 to a close, Sushant Malik presented a heartfelt vote of gratitude to each of our speakers.

