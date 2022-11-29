Freddy is one of the most anticipated movies of Kartik Aaryan. This time it is not the chocolate boy or comedy roles, but one would get to watch Kartik in a totally new avatar. The trailer of the film showcased how a ‘shy, lonely and socially awkward’ dentist named Dr Freddy Ginwala turns into a murderer. It was indeed a spine-chilling watch for all his fans. Well, one just can’t wait to know more what is in store for all Kartik Aaryan fans. Freddy: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F’s Film Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Romantic Thriller in This New Teaser Video – WATCH.

The thriller helmed by Shashanka Ghosh also stars Alaya F as the female lead. Freddy is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Film. Ahead of its release on the OTT platform, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Freddy: Here’s All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Complex Character’ in the Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Film.

Cast – Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead. The former would be seen playing the titular role in the upcoming thriller.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Dr. Freddy Ginwala is a lonely and shy dentist during the day and turns a killer at night. The lines between love and obsession blur in this story packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.”

Watch The Trailer Of Freddy Below:

Streaming Date – Freddy is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Reviews – The reviews for Freddy are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update once the review of the film is out.

