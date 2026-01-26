VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 26: Singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo has released his much-awaited interpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa on YouTube and multiple platforms, marking a deeply personal spiritual milestone in his musical journey. The devotional offering has been launched by T-Series, bringing Tappoo's vision of tranquillity, devotion and reflection to a global audience.

Also Read | 'Laughter Chefs' Season 3 Winner: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Defeats Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri To Lift the Trophy.

Alongside his devotional work, Sumeet Tappoo is recognised as a Bollywood singer, known for bringing soulful depth and refinement to his songs. His work reflects a strong connection to melody-driven numbers, allowing him to move seamlessly between spiritual offerings and the romantic and expressive sensibilities associated with Bollywood music.

For Tappoo, this Hanuman Chalisa rendition released by T-series is far more than a revered prayer. He describes it as a timeless spiritual force that continues to uplift, heal and inspire humanity. For millions of devotees, the verses offer solace, inner peace, strength and resilience during both joyful and difficult phases of life. While he has sung the Chalisa at numerous concerts over the years and listened to countless interpretations, the desire to create a rendition that reflected his own spiritual sensibility remained unfulfilled until now.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Commentary Debut as India Clinch T20 Series in Guwahati (Watch Video).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4efbz7ir88Q

From the very beginning, Sumeet Tappoo made a conscious creative choice to move away from the commonly heard rhythmic intensity associated with many versions of the Chalisa. Instead, he envisioned a composition that would evoke peace and stillness, allowing listeners to gently immerse themselves in devotion and introspection. As the melody evolved, the decision was taken to expand the work into a symphonic format, giving the prayer a broader emotional and spiritual canvas.

The composition and arrangement were shaped in collaboration with music arranger Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, whose production introduced a large violin symphony to the track. Such an orchestral approach is rarely seen in contemporary devotional music, yet the intent remained firmly rooted in preserving the sanctity and purity of the Hanuman Chalisa. The result is a soundscape that feels grand without being overpowering.

Tappoo's vocals were recorded by Parth Dubey, while the track was mixed and mastered by Kohinoor Mukherjee, whose work added warmth, clarity and depth to the final sound. The visual narrative accompanying the release was conceptualised and produced by Pratham Chourasiya, Geetesh Yadav and Parth Dubey, with animation by Krishna Singh. The visual depiction of Hanuman Ji was created entirely from scratch, adding another layer of devotion and craftsmanship to the project.

The devotional offering has been produced by Latika Creations, and Tappoo has expressed deep gratitude to Sonu Srivastava for his unwavering support and belief in presenting a distinctive interpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa. With the backing of T-Series, the rendition now reaches listeners across continents.

The release also follows an auspicious start to 2026 for Sumeet Tappoo. Earlier this year, he unveiled "Hey Anjani Ke Lala", a devotional song that serves as a spiritual prelude to the Hanuman Chalisa, also released by T-series. Composed by Mayuresh Pai and written by Shekhar Astitwa, the song has received an encouraging response within days of its release, resonating with thousands of listeners and reinforcing Tappoo's commitment to devotional music guided by sincerity and artistic integrity.

With this new release on multiple platforms, Sumeet Tappoo offers not just a prayer set to music, but a meditative experience intended to bring peace, devotion and a sense of divine grace to all who listen.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)