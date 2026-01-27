New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Reactions have been pouring in since the Centre announced the Padma Awards 2026 on Sunday. Several recipients of India's highest civilian honour expressed gratitude to the government and reflected on the added responsibility to do better after the recognition.

Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas was conferred the Padma Vibhushan 2026 for his distinguished services in the field of social affairs.

Speaking to ANI on receiving the award, Thomas said, "The home secretary called me and said that there is a decision to give me the Padma Vibhushan award, and the cabinet wanted to get my assent for that. I said I'm happy to give my assent."

Meanwhile, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan 2026 for his services in public service, dedicated the award to SNDP Yogam workers, calling it a reflection of their collective efforts and sacrifices.

"I have received such an award, and I am happy... this was given in recognition of my social, economic, and community-based activities. I accept this honour with great joy. The reason I was able to achieve this is because of the lakhs of community workers and followers standing behind me. It is their hard work that led to this award... I dedicate this to the workers of the SNDP Yogam and at the feet of the Guru. This is a victory for the community members and their sacrifices, not just for Vellappally Natesan," he said.

Furthermore, Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya, who was conferred the Padma Shri 2026 in the field of art, said his responsibilities have increased, and thanked the Government of India.

Bhattacharya said, "... I was extremely happy to learn that I had been selected for this award... This is a great honour... For this, I offer gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of India. But an award also means responsibility. When you receive an award, the responsibility increases. I have to fulfil this responsibility, so from today onwards, I will try to play the santoor even better..."

Meanwhile, Dr KK Thakral from Uttar Pradesh was conferred the Padma Shri 2026 for his contributions to Ayurveda. He described the honour as a great fortune, a blessing and a result of hard work.

"This is a matter of great fortune and a blessing from my parents, and also a result of the guidance, education, and work principles given to me by my mentors in the field of education. Coming on time and not leaving the hospital without completing all the work--I believe this is the fruit of their ideals. I have also tried my best to live up to them completely," he said while speaking with ANI.

On being conferred the Padma Shri 2026 for her environmental contributions, Kollakkayil Devaki Amma said she didn't do the deed for an award but rather for her health and peace of mind.

Sharing her accomplishments, she said, "It was all my own hard work, and there are now around 3,000 types of plants, trees, and medicinal herbs. We didn't plant them with the intent that 'we need exactly this one'; we planted everything and let them grow, and out of ten things planted, nine would successfully take root. I never expected an award, and I didn't do this for an award. I did it for my own health and for peace of mind."

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards, including two duo cases counted as single awards, and Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan as recipients of the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognising distinguished service across a wide range of fields. 90 awardees are women, and the list includes 6 persons from the categories of foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI, and 16 posthumous awardees, according to a government statement. (ANI)

