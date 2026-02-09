VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: The T20 World Cup 2026 fever is gripping everyone these days. A name associated with this World Cup is that of Agam Pandit, a global business entrepreneur, and also connected to cricket. Originally from India, Agam Pandit is a selector for the USA team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. His journey from Mumbai to America has been remarkable, and he is back to his roots. Selecting the American cricket team was very challenging for him, as he is also a former Indian cricketer. Due to his connection with cricket, he was appointed as the National Selector for the USA team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and he has fulfilled this responsibility with great dedication. Last 2024 World Cup was a historic performance by team USA, where Agam Pandit was a selector, too. When Agam met Vice President Kamala Harris, she was also very proud of the historic achievement.

Also Read | Lindsey Vonn Crash: 41-Year-Old Olympian Suffers Broken Leg in Winter Olympic Downhill, Rescued by Helicopter, Stable at Hospital.

The American team also has many players of Indian origin. He is very happy with the performance of the US team in their first match. Although the Indian team won against America by 29 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026, the American team also performed well in every aspect. After winning the toss, American captain Monank Patel chose to bowl, and they restricted Team India to 161 runs. Stopping a team like India at this score was not easy.

The USA team is captained by Monank Patel, who is of Indian origin. While the team announced by the USA for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is quite strong, the role of the experience of selector Agam Pandit is also notable. Several players in the US team have also participated in the previous T20 World Cup. The US team is in Group A, which also includes India and Pakistan. It's worth noting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended USA Cricket last year due to serious violations of ICC membership criteria. Therefore, the team selection was made under a new selection process developed in collaboration with the ICC and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The USA defeated a team like Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup and reached the Super Eight stage. This time, the USA has trained in Sri Lanka for several weeks in preparation and is entering the 2026 World Cup with full enthusiasm.

Also Read | Maharashtra Panchayat Samiti, ZP Election Result 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Takes Early Lead; Pallavi Khetre Wins Baramati Seat.

Agam Pandit has achieved great success in both sports and business. It was a proud moment for him to be a member of the junior Indian cricket team that won the World Cup at Lord's in England in 1996. He was honored by Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and received praise from the President of India, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. From the cricket field to the business world, Agam has become a big name in the global business arena. Now, as a selector, he is fulfilling his responsibilities admirably.

In the ever-evolving world of global business, Agam Pandit has emerged as a visionary leader. As an entrepreneur, former Indian cricketer, his journey reflects his commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive social impact.

Agam's entrepreneurial journey demonstrates a deep understanding of market dynamics and a proactive approach to anticipating and meeting global needs. As a business entrepreneur, he has introduced groundbreaking ideas to the market. His involvement in major projects spanning infrastructure, real estate, and finance showcases his versatility and leadership skills.

Agam Pandit has also received significant media coverage, being featured in renowned media outlets such as Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and The Wall Street Journal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)