Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: TAC InfoSec Limited, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, has posted impressive financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The company achieved 160% revenue growth and 135% profit surge, marking a strong performance driven by strategic expansions, acquisitions, and innovative product launches.

Half Yearly Performance:

H2 FY 24-25 vs. H1 FY 24-25:

-Revenue: Rs. 180.96 million (An increase of 46% over H1 FY 24-25 revenue of Rs. 124.00 million)

-Profit Before Tax: Rs. 90.52 million (An increase of 35% over H1 FY 24-25 profit before tax of Rs. 67.31 million)

- Profit After Tax: Rs. 83.00 million (An increase of 27% over H1 FY 24-25 profit after tax of Rs. 65.28 million

Strategic Milestones in FY 24-25:

Acquisitions and Mergers:

- Cyber Sandia Acquisition: TAC InfoSec acquired Cyber Sandia, a prominent U.S.-based cybersecurity firm. This acquisition enhances TAC Security's presence in the U.S. public sector, with Cyber Sandia holding a critical State-Wide Agreement with the State of New Mexico for IT professional services.

-CyberScope Acquisition: TAC InfoSec acquired CyberScope, a Europe-based Web3 security firm renowned for its successful track record of 2,780 audits and securing $134 billion in assets. This acquisition expands TAC InfoSec's global footprint, adding smart contract audits to its vulnerability management portfolio.

-UAE-Based Firm Acquisition: TAC InfoSec acquired a UAE-based firm, marking its entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, paving the way for operations across the Middle East.

New Product Launches and Innovations:

-ESOF AppSec ADA MASA: Following its partnership with Google, TAC Security launched ESOF AppSec ADA MASA, becoming an official Security Assessor for Google's Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) program.

Market Expansion and Client Wins:

-3000 Clients Target Surpassed: TAC Security exceeded its target of 3,000 clients by March 2025, with its global reach expanding across 100 countries.

- Key client wins include major companies in the U.S., U.K., France, Canada, Japan, and India. TAC InfoSec continues to expand its global presence with a strong client base in cybersecurity.

Operational Update:

-Client Base: 3,000 new clients and an additional 3,000 clients from the CyberScope acquisition.

-Global Alliance: TAC InfoSec is one of only eight companies globally certified by the ioXt Alliance to conduct security testing and certification for IoT devices.

- TAC InfoSec has also achieved ISO 17025 certification, a global standard for testing and calibration laboratories, marking a milestone as one of the first cybersecurity companies to achieve this.

Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of TAC InfoSec Limited, commented: "We are extremely proud of our outstanding performance in FY 24-25, with substantial revenue and profit growth. Our strategic acquisitions, combined with a strong focus on innovation and market expansion, have positioned us as a leader in the cybersecurity space. As we look ahead, we are committed to continuing our momentum, delivering world-class security solutions, and expanding our global presence to further drive value for our clients and stakeholders." TAC InfoSec's outstanding financial performance in FY 24-25 -- with a 160% increase in revenue and a 135% surge in profit -- reflects the strength of its business model, operational discipline, and strategic execution. The significant growth momentum observed across both halves of the year, combined with healthy margins, reinforces the company's resilience and ability to scale sustainably. Strategic acquisitions, expansion into new markets, and continued innovation in cybersecurity solutions have further solidified TAC InfoSec's financial foundation and global leadership position." Management remains focused on building upon this momentum and is optimistic about sustaining growth in a similar range in the upcoming fiscal year FY 25-26, while maintaining strong operating margins. The company will continue to invest prudently in technology, talent, and market expansion to drive long-term shareholder value. TAC InfoSec is committed to maintaining its financial strength, delivering sustainable profitability, and creating enduring value for all stakeholders as it navigates the next phase of its growth journey.

