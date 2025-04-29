Mumbai, April 29: OnePlus 13s will launch soon in India the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus shared the camera module design and back panel in its teaser image. Compared to the OnePlus 13 series, which includes the OnePlus 13 5G and OnePlus 13R, the upcoming OnePlus 13s is different and sleeker. The OnePlus 13s was launched in India with the same design as the OnePlus 13T launched in China. It is a rebranded version of the same device.

The OnePlus 13s will have two vertically aligned cameras on the rear and havea dedicated flash. The rear camera module stands out due to having a small bump. Ahead of the OnePlus 13s launch, the company confirmed some of its specifications and features. OnePlus 13s price in India is expected to be between INR 45,000 to INR 50,000. Vivo T4 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 7,300mAh Battery With 90W FlashCharge; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features

OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display that will likely run at a 120Hz refresh rate and offer higher peak brightness than the other models in the OnePlus 13 series. The Chinese smartphone maker also confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same processor used in the flagship OnePlus 13 5G smartphone. It can achieve up to 2.7 to 2.9 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks.

According to the reports, the smartphone display will be an 8T AMOLED LTPO panel with a 1.5K resolution. The peak brightness may be 1,600 nits. The device is expected to weigh 185 grams and have an 8.15mm slim design. The processor will likely be mated with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and Adreno 830 GPU. OnePlus 13s will likely offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The device may run on Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Pre-Orders, Launch on April 30, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Motorola Edge 50 Pro Successor

Regarding photography, the OnePlus 13s is expected to boast a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX906 OIS sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS. On the front, the smartphone may have a 16MP shooter. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 13s may have a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast-charging speed.

