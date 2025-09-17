BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Cyberscope, the Web3 Security arm of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), announced it has completed a smart contract audit of the "Official Trump" Coin, a digital token trading on CoinMarketCap, in a move that highlights how traditional cybersecurity firms are deepening their role in crypto markets.

The audit examined the coin's codebase for vulnerabilities and resilience against common Web3 attack vectors such as reentrancy, access-control failures, price-oracle manipulation, and denial-of-service risks. Cyberscope said its methodology combined automated code analysis, manual review, and testnet simulations, with remediation guidance provided and re-tests performed. The firm's distinctive teal shield badge now appears on the coin's CoinMarketCap page, part of an ongoing partnership between Cyberscope and the exchange-tracking platform to improve transparency around token security.

"Security is the cornerstone of digital assets," said Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAC Security. "By auditing the 'Official Trump' Coin, we're reinforcing the importance of rigorous and transparent reviews that protect users and strengthen ecosystems."

Saransh Rawat, Co-founder, Cyberscope & CTO of TAC Security, said Cyberscope's reputation in blockchain and web3 auditing gives projects a credibility edge. "Our customized approach ensures that every audit aligns with the specific needs of the project, backed by real-world expertise," he said.

The company emphasized that the audit is a point-in-time assessment and not a guarantee of absolute security. It also noted that neither Cyberscope nor TAC Security is affiliated with or endorsed by any individual or organization referenced by the token's name.

Launched in 2025 on the Solana blockchain and promoted as the "only official Trump meme coin," the token (ticker: TRUMP) has a supply of one billion, with about 200 million in circulation. As of mid-September 2025, it carries a market capitalization of roughly $1.7 billion, making it one of the most prominent political-themed cryptocurrencies. Despite sharp volatility, it remains heavily traded and closely watched by investors. It's owned and mostly controlled by Trump-affiliated entities (CIC Digital LLC, Fight Fight Fight LLC), which hold about 80% of its supply.

Smart contract audits like this one have become critical for decentralized finance projects, where coding flaws can lead to exploits that drain millions of dollars from investors overnight. By flagging vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, independent audits are increasingly seen as a prerequisite for exchange listings, investor confidence, and regulatory readiness.

Cyberscope, a subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), has emerged as one of the fastest-growing blockchain and web3 security providers globally. Cyberscope specializes in smart contract audits, token due diligence, KYC verification, and decentralized trust scoring through its proprietary Cyberscan platform. Serving more than 3000 Web3 security projects, it positions itself as a bridge between traditional cybersecurity rigor and the rapidly evolving decentralized economy.

For Cyberscope, the Trump Coin engagement underscores its strategy of applying enterprise-grade cybersecurity standards to blockchain markets. As regulators tighten oversight of digital assets, independent audits backed by established security firms are becoming a defining factor in the credibility of token ecosystems.

