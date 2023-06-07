ATK

New Delhi [India], June 7: Tajurba, a renowned business networking platform, successfully organised an exceptional MSME networking event at the prestigious Hotel Orchid in Mumbai. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering valuable connections and propelling business growth within the community. It was a very well organised event by Tajurba Mumbai Regional Directors Parag Shah, Lallit Agarwal and Bakul Shah supported by leadership teams and Tajurba members.

The event, held on 1st June, proved to be an extraordinary platform for MSMEs to converge, collaborate, and explore new avenues of business development. With more than 250 business referrals generated and an astounding spot business of over 20L plus, Tajurba truly delivered on its promise of facilitating impactful connections and generating tangible results for its participants.

In addition to the dynamic networking opportunities, the event also served as a platform to honour and acknowledge outstanding MSMEs for their exceptional contributions to their respective industries. Tajurba recognized and presented various awards to deserving individuals and organisations, further fueling their motivation and dedication towards achieving excellence.

Tajurba Founders Suresh & Uma Mansharamani expressed their delight at the success of the event, stating, "We are immensely proud of the success and impact of our MSME networking event at Hotel Orchid. Tajurba has always been committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering their growth. Our platform aims to bridge the gap and create synergies within the business community. The event's phenomenal outcomes affirm our dedication to driving tangible results for our esteemed participants. We are committed to organising more of such events in the future, ensuring that entrepreneurs have the resources they need to thrive."

Tajurba continues to spearhead initiatives that promote the growth and success of startups and entrepreneurs. The organisation's unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem has garnered recognition and trust within the industry.

