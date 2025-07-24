NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Derby, Tamil Nadu's premier denim and menswear brand, announced the appointment of acclaimed Tamil Film Actor Gautham Ram Karthik as its official brand ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Derby's ambitious expansion plans as the brand sets its sights on capturing the hearts and wardrobes of India's young, style-conscious demographic.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

With nearly 50 retail outlets across South India, Derby has established itself as the go-to destination for quality denim and contemporary menswear. The brand's decision to partner with Gautham Ram Karthik reflects its commitment to resonating with today's ambitious youth who value both style and substance.

"Gautham Ram Karthik embodies everything Derby represents - he's classy, accessible, and genuinely talented," said Mr. Vijay Kapoor, Managing Director, Derby. "His natural style and connection with young audiences make him the perfect ambassador for our next phase of growth. Like our denim, he's authentic, versatile, and always camera-ready."

Also Read | Gay Date Goes Wrong in Varanasi: Man Clicks Nude Photos of Doctor, Extorts INR 8 Lakh After Victim Connects With Him on Gay Dating App.

Gautham Ram Karthik, known for his compelling performances and effortless style both on and off screen, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "Derby's commitment to quality craftsmanship and contemporary design aligns perfectly with my personal style philosophy. I'm excited to represent a brand that truly understands what today's young men want - clothing that looks great and leaves a mark."

The partnership comes at a strategic time as Derby prepares to accelerate its expansion across India through ecommerce. The brand plans to leverage Gautham Ram Karthik rising star power and authentic appeal to strengthen its position in key markets while attracting new customers who aspire to combine classic style with modern sensibilities.

Derby's association with Gautham Ram Karthik will be showcased through a comprehensive 360degree campaign that reflects the actor's personal style aesthetic.

For more details, please visit: www.derbyjeanscommunity.com

Established as Tamil Nadu's leading denim specialist, Derby has grown into one of South India's most trusted menswear brands. With nearly 50 outlets, Derby combines quality craftsmanship with contemporary design to serve style-conscious men across the region. The brand is committed to expanding its footprint while maintaining its reputation for accessible luxury and superior fit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)