New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/ATK): The Tanishq 'Utsah' film has really been a clutter breaker!

With its grand visuals, warm moments and heart touching music and lyrics, it has easily come out as the best Diwali film of this year.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: Know Prize Money and How To Check Punjab Lottery Draw Winners’ List Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Conceived by Sagar Kapoor, the CCO of Lowe Lintas, and executed by Gaurav Chanana, Founder, Lucifer Circus, it has stood out the perfect mix of opulence and emotions.

The film depicts various situations and delves into our traditions and the sparkle that jewellery adds to Diwali. There's definitely a lot of "Utsah" in this one!

Also Read | IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Check out this longer version!

Link

https://youtu.be/KzVQ_nY2M9k

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)