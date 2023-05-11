Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 (ANI): Tata Motors has launched its 'bestselling' electric vehicle, the new Nexon EV MAX, in Nepal. The company said the model starts at a price of Nepalese rupee (NPR) 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging options.

The company in a statement said Tata Motors was taking the lead to enhance the appeal of EVs and expand the market with a new offering for customers who are looking for longer intercity travel.

Also Read | US Shocker: Mother Sues McDonald’s After 200-Degree Fahrenheit Nuggets Leave Her 4-Year-Old Daughter With Second-Degree Burns.

The new Nexon EV MAX powered by the high-voltage latest Ziptron technology will come in three exciting colours -- Intensi-Teal, Dagtona Greg and Pristine White, the company said on Wednesday. Dual-tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

According to the company, it is equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the Nexon EV MAX offers 33 per cent higher battery capacity, delivering 453 km, which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel.

Also Read | International Nurses Day 2023 HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers: Share Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Sayings and Pics To Celebrate Florence Nightingale’s Birth Anniversary.

The Nexon EV MAX produces 100 kW of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0-100 sprint times in under nine seconds.

Taking the charging experience to the max level, the Nexon EV MAX will be available with options of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

The company said the 7.2 kW AC fast-charger can be installed either at home or at work place, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hours. The Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0-80 per cent in just 56 minutes from 50 kW DC fast-charger.

Shaitesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "Tata Motors has ushered in the EV revolution in Nepal, which has received overwhelming enthusiasm from customers for our portfolio of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In an attempt to enhance the EV experience further and expand our portfolio here, we are extremely delighted to introduce the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal."

Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Companies, said, "The Nexon EV MAX is an exciting product proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks get another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)