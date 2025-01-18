New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Tata Motors has showcased more than 50 next-generation vehicles at ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, said N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors, the company quoted him in a release.

The automotive giant with the biggest display of over 50 exhibits, Tata Motors showcased its vision for transforming every segment of personal mobility and commercial transportation, as per the official release.

From compact cars and powerful SUVs to nimble mini trucks and rugged heavy-duty carriers, Tata Motors presented its next-gen green mobility solutions, designed to elevate safety, deliver exceptional performance, and redefine customer experience. These stunning exhibits are on display up to 22 January 2025 in Hall No. 1 at the Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

The company added in a release that Tata Motors has brought its vision of the future to life by seamlessly combining its legacy of engineering excellence and deep-rooted passion for 'Made in India for the World' with cutting-edge human-centric design and smart, new-age technologies.

Speaking about Tata Motors' expansive display of future-ready vehicles, advanced concepts and intelligent solutions, Chandrasekaran said, ""For eight decades, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, pioneering advancements in safety, design, connectivity, and sustainability. Our relentless pursuit of excellence is fuelled by a deep commitment to creating value for customers, communities, and our nation."

"The rapid shift toward green energy and mobility, an irreversible global megatrend, has made the need for clean, zero-emission vehicles more urgent than ever. We are leading this revolution in India with smart, holistic solutions delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and convenience. Our customers have ready access to an expansive range of cleaner, greener mobility options for both personal and commercial use," he added.

He added that the company will continue to lead the way, creating value for customers. The company will continue to drive the automotive industry and advance our nation's progress with purpose and determination.

Tata Motors has showcases 20 smart, high-tech solutions to enhance safety, efficiency and customer experience. The company offers 18 immersive experiences and active displays for visitors to explore and celebrate the future. (ANI)

