Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, recently inked an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for undertaking Noida International Airport (NIA) with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).

Tata Projects has vast experience in building efficient infrastructure and some of their outstanding work includes the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

TATA Projects is one of the fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up fully integrated rail & metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres & airports, power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, oil & gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification offerings.

It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across India such as the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Multiple Stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company is driven to deliver projects on time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

