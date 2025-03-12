All Taylor & Francis research journals are now available through One Nation One Subscription

New Delhi [India], March 12: Leading international publisher Taylor & Francis has announced its full range of over 2,500 peer-reviewed journals is now available to researchers, faculty and students at more than 6,500 Indian institutions through One Nation One Subscription (ONOS).

A pioneering initiative of the Indian government, ONOS has been developed to provide country-wide access to international high impact scholarly research articles for all Higher Education Institutions managed by the central government and state governments and Research & Development Institutions of the central government.

The inclusion of Taylor & Francis journals in ONOS provides Indian academics with the latest high-quality research across every field, including one of the world's largest Humanities and Social Sciences portfolios. Taylor & Francis believes that this broad access to knowledge for India-based researchers will make a significant contribution to research equity and impact.

Journal access provided through ONOS is also expected to supercharge India's already growing international research profile. Taylor & Francis has seen a consistent 20% growth, year on year, in published journal articles from authors based in India. In 2024, the number of Taylor & Francis publications with an author based in India was third only to the US and China.

Penny Ladkin-Brand, CEO of Taylor & Francis, said: "One Nation One Subscription is a significant achievement, providing researchers in India with expert, independently peer reviewed and validated knowledge. This will help to facilitate increased intensity of research and innovation across the country, furthering India's burgeoning reputation as a global science superpower."

Following this milestone in journal access to subscription journals, Taylor & Francis has expressed its commitment to partnering with the Indian government on the development of future phases of ONOS, including support for open access publishing and expanding access to other types of content.

