New Delhi [India], May 21: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a global player in the TV industry has recently announced the launch of its new lineup of QD Mini-LED TVs - C6K and C6KS & QLEDTVs - P8K, and P7K along with 4K HDR TV - P6K to deliver immersive picture quality, audio and unparalleled smart features. The company continues to make premium technology accessible to all with the introduction of its highly advanced series.

TCL continues to lead as a forerunner in the global technology landscape with a key focus on smart design and user-centric features. Endorsed by the hitman of India - Rohit Sharma, it is continuing to push innovation boundaries and redefine industry standards. TCL has launched the new series to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers, shaping the future of home entertainment for its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "With this dynamic range of products, TCL is setting a new benchmark in the Indian TV market. Whether it's for high-performance gaming, cinema-grade streaming, or everyday family entertainment, our new TV lineup is designed to exceed expectations while staying within reach."

C6K & C6KS Series - Specifications Overview

As part of the announcement, TCL has launched its advanced series C6K & C6KS featuring QD Mini LED with precise dimming series, high HDR peak brightness and contrast enhancement through HVA panel. Additionally, the models are integrated with TCL's all domain Halo Control Technology for precise light control, dramatic contrast enhancement, reducing halo effects and producing crystal-clear images for a more immersive viewing experience.

TCL has launched C6K & C6KS with a display of 185 cms (75), 160.8 cms (65) and 136 cms (55) each to allow customers to experience stunning visuals with Colorful Quantum technology, designed to bring every scene to life with vibrant detail. With an ultra-wide color gamut, it provides richer and more accurate colors in both brightest and darkest frames. Inspired by nature, it has integrated with Bionic Color Optimization technology that mimics the way the human eye perceives colors and delivers a viewing experience that feels both natural and breathtakingly vivid.

TCL has equipped both the models with Colorful Quantum Crystal and 93% DCI-P3 Ultra-wide Color Gamut to deliver a cinematic viewing experience. C6K also offers a 144Hz native refresh rate for exceptionally smooth visuals, supported by an advanced AiPQ Pro processor that enhances overall picture quality.

P Series - Specifications Overview

In addition, TCL has also launched the P series - P8K, P7K, and P6K models that boast affordability and innovation. Equipped with MEMC, HDR10+ and AiPQ Engine, even the mid-range and entry-level models offer cinematic visuals and intelligent content optimization. The P8K is also equipped with a Sound by ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi system, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X and 144Hz Native Refresh Rate while P7K is integrated with 120Hz variable refresh rate.

TCL's latest TV line-up is available in a range of display sizes to suit every space and preference -- the P6K series comes in 185 cms (75), 160.8 cms (65), 136 cms (55) and 107.5 cms (43) screen sizes; the P7K is available in 185 cms (75), 160.8 cms (65), 136 cms (55), 126.5 (50) and 107.5 cms (43) while the P8K is offered in 239.5 cms (98), 206 cms (85), 185 cms (75), 160.8 cms (65), and 136 cms (55) display sizes.

The newly launched models are integrated with Google TV, voice control and TCL's proprietary AiPQ Engine to enhance real-time pictures; the sleek and metallic bezel design across the range also reflect TCL's commitment to combining form with function.*Product features and specifications may vary across different models within the line-up.

Pricing & Availability

TCL's premium C6K & C6KS model starts from INR 53,990 and INR 51,990 respectively while the P series starts from INR 28,990. The newly launched models will be available at major retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Offline Brand & Retail Stores and online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 Countries around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs', 'Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs' and 'Global Top 1 Google TV Brand' titles according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

