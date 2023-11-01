ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], November 1: TCL - a global leader in the Television and Home Appliances segment has officially unveiled its new lineup of QD Mini LED 4K TV and 4K UHD TV in India. The new televisions are integrated with next-gen technologies, smart features and an array of other advanced functionalities to offer an immersive viewing experience to its customers.

The newly launched C755 is a QD Mini LED 4K TV - available in 55'', 65'', 75'', 85'' and 98'' screen sizes and equipped with QD Mini-Led panels while the P745 is a part of the company's premium range launched in 98 inches screen size, specially designed for large modern spaces. Both the new launches are available to purchase at offline retail, brand stores, and authorized dealership stores.

Thrilled about the launch, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India said, "Our newly launched QD Mini LED 4K TV boasts a revolutionary experience. Though it is a tough proposition, our assortment of unique technologies has helped us master and deliver it seamlessly and with immense expertise. Embedding the top-notch technology, we have upscaled with a product that expresses billions of colours with exceptional black contrast and accuracy levels."

He further added, "Though we have an entire pipeline ready to reach the pinnacle in technology, 4K UHD TV is a masterpiece in itself. With high-performance processors, it is a high-end offering by TCL that elevates the ultimate viewing experience by boasting rich details and a large screen cinematic experience for home."

Key product highlights: QD Mini LED 4K TV

The television is equipped with 500+ local dimming zones and HDR 1300 nits to offer a brighter picture with high contrast and excellence in the delivery of rich, true and accurate color details. Equipped with AiPQ Processor 3.0 144 Hz VRR; C755 brings a natural visual effect for a superior performance that is also complemented by IMAX, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision IQ - Atmos.

The QD Mini-LED 4K TV delivers an outstanding entertainment experience by bringing together the latest movies, shows and other content from across different OTT apps and subscriptions. Additionally, its Game Master 2.0 delivers an unmatched gaming experience with more intelligent and high-quality audio-visuals.

The Premium 4K UHD TV

The edgeless 98P745 is a minimalist, designed for large spaces to offer a strikingly innovative visual experience. With a Wide Color Gamut and 144 Hz VRR, the customers can enjoy superior visual effects. It also boasts Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos - bringing a cinematic, realistic and more immersive sound experience to large spaces.

Additionally, the 4K UHD TV embeds Game Master 2.0 for unlocking advanced display and audio technology with smoother streaming. Furthermore, customers can discover new movies and shows from across OTT subscriptions for an elated entertainment experience. The technologically advanced features make it one of the most sought-after choices for upmarket customers.

Launch offers

TCL has launched the C755 range from Rs. 89,990 to Rs. 499,990 onwards, while the 98P745 is launched at Rs 3,09,990 with exclusive offers and discount deals.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en.

