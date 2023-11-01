Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion and excitement by married women in India. The festival holds great cultural and religious importance, particularly in North Indian states. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. The auspicious festival signifies the wife's love and devotion to her husband. Karwa Chauth fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik as per the Amanta calendar. This year, Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1. If you are searching online for Chand Time in India or Karwa Chauth Moonrise timings, we have you covered. Scroll down to find the Karwa Chauth 2023 Chand timings for Srinagar, Ambala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh for November 1. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Srinagar is 8:07 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ambala is 8:11 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ludhiana is 8:14 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Chandigarh is 8:10 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Amritsar is 8:15 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know Moon Rise Timings & Puja Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. This festival is deeply rooted in Indian culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha is made to the moon. Married women observe a strict fast during Karwa Chauth and do not consume food or water until they see the moon in the evening. They worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya and break their fast only after sighting the moon. The fast is broken after the moonrise, usually after performing certain rituals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).