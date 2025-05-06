New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has released the latest version of 'MasterCraft' augmented with GenAI and Agentic AI, to help enterprises modernise their legacy systems.

As per a statement from the IT services company on Tuesday, this solution automates the process of modernizing legacy applications, thereby significantly reducing the cost and time required for manual conversions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Cancelled Jammu and Kashmir Visit After Receiving Intelligence Report on Terror Attack, Alleges Mallikarjun Kharge.

The GenAI and Agentic AI enhancement will allow organizations to mine business logic faster and more accurately, TCS claimed.

The automation driven by the latest version of TCS MasterCraft can save over 70 per cent in costs and achieve results twice as fast as traditional interventions, TCS further claimed.

Also Read | Thrissur Pooram 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Vadakkumnathan Temple's Festival.

Enterprises that are on a digital transformation journey have a pressing need to overcome the challenge of large legacy applications and data, including growing technology debt, high maintenance costs, lack of subject matter experts and limited documentation.

Most modernization solutions focus on legacy conversions and are expensive for delivering complex programs. In addition, converting an old application to a new technology could result in another outdated system and result in poor maintainability.

A solution like MasterCraft, TCS claimed, powered by GenAI and Agentic-AI reduces the risk of obsolescence and ensures sustainable success in the market.

One of North America's largest banks have used the GenAI-powered MasterCraft to transform its mainframe applications.

TCS delivered 2X productivity savings during modernization and 3X faster delivery than traditional approaches.

Ashvini Saxena, VP and Head, TCS Components Engineering Group and Digital Software and Solutions said, "Enterprises have large applications in multiple technologies and architectures over decades. We've successfully delivered hundreds of complex modernization programs using intelligent automation-driven technology conversion for years. Solutions commercially available to the enterprises currently make it expensive to deliver such modernization programs. We have leveraged GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities for extraction of business knowledge and conversion to augment this capability to deliver maintainable applications and data with powerful design repository."

Since 2012, TCS MasterCraft has been helping customers transform their legacy systems into a modern one. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)