OpenAI has agreed to buy Windsurf, an AI coding tool, for USD 3 billion, reportedly making the company's largest acquisition. Windsurf AI coding tool helps users make changes to specific lines of code. It can also generate docstrings, refactor sections, and do more without needing to access the rest of your codebase. Windsurf (previously Codeium) had been seeking funding from its investors. This could give OpenAI an edge against its competitors. Gemini New Feature Update: Google AI Chatbot Now Allows Users To Upload 10 Files for Processing With Same Prompt.

OpenAI to Buy Windsurf Tool for USD 3 Billion

🚨BREAKING: OPENAI HAS BOUGHT WINDSURF FOR $3 BILLION DOLLAS pic.twitter.com/HdOczWqt69 — NIK (@ns123abc) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)