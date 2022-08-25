Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it will launch an advanced research and innovation hub in Hyderabad, for incubating digital solutions for Consumer Packaged and Goods (CPG) companies.

The proposed innovation hub will address industry-specific use cases around Industry 4.0 and the digital supply chain, catering to the needs of clients looking to speed up and scale up their innovation initiatives, TCS said in a statement.

"It will provide a structured framework for clients to ideate better, work on creative solutions faster, and achieve their purpose-driven goals," it said.

TCS plans to set up the new innovation hub in collaboration with SAP.

Customers can experience a series of CPG platform solutions, built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, which personalises experiences and helps innovate faster with business context, it said.

These solutions include TCS RevenuePrime for net revenue management, TCS ChannelPrime for collaborating with partners on a common platform, and TCS Envirozone, a digital solution suite that helps organisations track and mitigate supplier-sourcing risks to aid procurement decisions for a sustainable supply chain.

"We are proud to launch this next-gen innovation hub in collaboration with SAP. The hub leverages our deep domain and contextual knowledge of our customer's business, innovation mindset, and SAP S/4HANA as the core, to support our customers' multi-horizon transformation journeys. Our digital capabilities combined with our accelerators, proprietary tools, and templates will empower our customers to innovate at speed and scale and stay ahead of the digital curve," said Sudhakar Gudala, Global Head, CPG, TCS.

Commenting on the collaboration, Harris Fogel, Global Vice President, Consumer Products, SAP SE, said, "We are excited that TCS is working closely with SAP to showcase innovative best practices to help our consumer products customers transform digitally to achieve end-to-end visibility across their organisations. This will help them drive revenue growth, supply chain agility, and margin improvement."

"TCS CPG Innovation Hub is yet another testament to our partnership in the areas of Industry 4.0 and the digital supply chain. Customers will be able to experience the art of the possible in this innovation hub as they start their digital transformation journey," Fogel said. (ANI)

