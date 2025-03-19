BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 19: Hold on to your seats, cricket fans! TECNO, the innovative tech brand that's all about embracing India's unstoppable energy, has teamed up with the iconic Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This electrifying partnership is all about celebrating the passion of India's youth and cricket enthusiasts, and it's going to be bigger, bolder, and more exciting than ever!

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Bombay High Court Directs Family Court to Decide on Case on March 20; Cricketer to Pay INR 4.75 Crores as Alimony, INR 2.37 Crores Already Paid: Report.

Cricket in India isn't just a sport--it's a heartbeat, a celebration, and a way of life. TECNO has always been at the forefront of keeping fans connected to the action with its sleek, powerful smartphones, designed to provide seamless signal and connectivity experience. And now, with #SignalJeetKa, TECNO is stepping up its game to ensure you never miss a single boundary, wicket, or super over.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, shared, "We're excited to partner with Kolkata Knight Riders. Cricket is an emotion that unites millions, and it aligns perfectly with TECNO's mission to empower India's youth. Through our #SignalJeetKa initiative, we aim to ensure fans stay connected and never miss a moment of the thrilling action. Just as KKR gives their all on the field, we're committed to delivering the best technology to keep fans at the heart of the game." KKR's #KorboLorboJeetbo motto mirrors TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" ethos, championing relentless hustle, teamwork, and the vibrant culture of cricket. This partnership reflects TECNO's ongoing efforts to engage with India's youth--a generation passionate about both technology and sports. By leveraging advanced products and unparalleled signal connectivity, TECNO reinforces its position as a brand that champions performance, excellence, and seamless connectivity in every aspect of life. Binda Day, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, stated, "Technology is at the forefront of cricket's growth, especially in India. Our partnership with TECNO is an opportunity to promote a seamless collaboration in this respect. At the Knight Riders, we believe in creating an immersive experience for our fans by bringing them closer to the game we love and that will be our aim through this partnership."

Also Read | Persian New Year 2025 Date: Know Significance, Nowruz Rituals and Timeless Traditions To Celebrate the Iranian New Year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)