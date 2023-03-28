New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked all telecom service providers to report network outages to it with the proper root causes and what corrective actions were taken subsequently.

Telecom operators must report to the TRAI in case of continuous outages for a period of more than four hours. The report must be submitted within 24 hours of their occurrence.

Also Read | At Least Ten Dead After Fire at Migrant Facility in Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez -sources – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

In a statement, the telecom authority said that incidences of major network outages of telecom networks are occurring due to technical reasons or due to natural calamities, and are not reported by the operators.

The direction will come into force with immediate effect.

Also Read | Dungeons and Dragons – Honor Among Thieves: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Chris Pine’s Fantasy Film!.

These major network outages in the country for a prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas, TRAI pointed out.

To understand the root cause of major network outages and get relevant support from local authorities, it has decided to collect information about any such outage at the district level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)