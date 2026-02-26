PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Indian small and medium businesses lose more time to banking than most owners realise. Many founders and finance teams spend nearly 15 hours a week managing payments, checking balances, reconciling accounts and following up on collections. That is almost two working days lost every week -- despite record levels of fintech innovation.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

India today has an 87% fintech adoption rate, compared to 67% globally. Yet for many SMBs, daily banking still feels fragmented and manual.

Over a year, those 15 hours a week turn into hundreds of hours that could have gone into growth, customers or strategy.

Also Read | Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timelines Leaked; Vivo Flagship Rumoured To Feature World's 1st Dual 200MP Camera System.

Multiple Bank Accounts and Fragmented Financial Management

Today most SMBs operate multiple bank accounts. They open separate accounts for GST, vendor payments, export receipts or loans. Over time, these accounts multiply. Each bank has its own portal and reporting format. Finance teams log in and out of different systems just to answer one basic question: how much cash is actually available today?

Meanwhile, vendors follow up, customers delay payments, salaries fall due and tax deadlines approach. Teams keep checking balances and adjusting transfers throughout the day. Instead of planning calmly, they react constantly.

Manual Bank Reconciliation and Cash Flow Visibility Challenges

Reconciliation consumes even more time. Teams match bank statements with invoices, track UPI receipts, and resolve mismatches. Even small discrepancies can take hours to fix.

Karthik Bukkambudhi, Founder of Paywize explains, "The biggest loss is not just time. It is mental bandwidth. When leaders spend hours monitoring balances and chasing payments, they postpone bigger decisions. Expansion plans slow down. Investment opportunities get ignored. Forecasting feels uncertain because the underlying data feels scattered. The business survives, but it does not operate with clarity."

How India's Digital Infrastructure Is Enabling Integrated Business Banking

India's digital ecosystem has created the foundation for a more connected financial environment. Account Aggregator frameworks, structured GST data and digital payment trails now make financial information more accessible and organised. Instead of switching between portals, businesses can see their financial position clearly in one place.

This shift reduces manual effort and increases visibility.

Automated Payments and Cash Flow Forecasting

When businesses use structured dashboards and forecasting tools, behaviour begins to shift.

According to Karthik, advanced fintech platforms are helping businesses transition from manual finance operations to:

- Automate tracking of Receivables- Schedule Payments through defined workflows- Identify the lowest cash point in a month before it becomes a problemReconciliation becomes faster. Cash flow becomes predictable. Decisions become calmer. Instead of reacting to month-end pressure, leaders start planning 60 to 90 days ahead.

Efficient Banking for SMB Growth

Technology alone does not create discipline. Businesses still need proper processes and clean records. But the right tools remove friction. If an SMB recovers even 15 hours a week, that time goes back into building the business. Leaders focus on margins, new markets and customer relationships. Finance teams analyse trends instead of chasing transactions.

Banking should support growth, not consume it.

For years, Indian SMBs accepted banking stress as part of business life. Now, with connected data and smarter platforms, that assumption is beginning to change. When banking becomes organised, time returns. And when time returns, businesses gain the space to think, plan and grow with confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)