T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, Govt. of TN, is launching the 5th season of 'Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 2022' at Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Thiru. TM Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS and ME) Tamil Nadu Government, has launched the 5th season of Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 2022 ('Suyasakthi Virudhugal'), a platform providing recognition for women engaged in home-based ventures in the country. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand and event management solutions company.

R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Actress, Producer; Chairperson and Managing Director, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd, and Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), took part in the launch ceremony as the guests of honour. The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, and social service organisations.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped Online: Report.

Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards (Suyasakthi Viruthugal) seeks to provide a platform to recognize and celebrate the women who have chosen to pursue their passion through entrepreneurship from home. Any woman earning through homepreneurship, is eligible to apply for the award under the following categories:

1. Agriculture2. Healthcare3. Home Retail4. Arts and Culture5. Sports and Fitness6. Food and Beverage7. Digital Homepreneur8. Beauty and Wealth9. Education and Literature10. Media and Entertainment11. Social Welfare & Differently Abled12. Home Professionals13. Technology14. NRI/Outside Tamil Nadu

Also Read | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 To Be Declared at rajresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The current edition of the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards is also providing college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards Student edition in association with YI - Young Indians. This initiative will recognise the best ideas presented by the students. Any college-going girl or woman student is eligible to apply.

The last date for sending nominations for the Homepreneur Award, and for the registration of student edition is on July 2, 2022. (homepreneurawards.com/)

This year Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards has tied up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State. StartupTN will provide a free acceleration programme to a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 30 deserving home-based entrepreneurs, shortlisted based on the StartupTN's eligibility criteria and policies, and transform them to startup entrepreneurs. StartupTN will consider providing a grant upto Rs. 10 lakh for each of the promising startups conditioned the startup mandatorily meets all the set eligibility criteria of StartupTN.

Talking about Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards, Hemachandran, Founder and CEO, Brand Avatar, said, "Women have always been the contributing members of our society. In addition to discharging their household duties, they support their families economically by operating small or medium businesses from their home. They also take up work as freelancers. These homepreneurs make a world of difference to the local community by creating and supplying quality products and services. Given a right platform to grow, they could scale their venture and become business leaders. We have instituted the Homepreneurs award to bring to the limelight the silent yet significant contributions women make to the society and the economy."

Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards is unique in the sense that it honours home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. The 2022 award ceremony is all set to become a national event. Brand Avatar aims to make the event an international event by 2025.

It is to be noted that the company has conceived and is conducting several magnificent events including Pride of Tamil Nadu Awards, Fashion Premier Week Village Ticket, Celebrity Badminton league etc.

Selection process

- The applications will be received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022.- These applications will be shortlisted and top candidates will be interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview which will take place on July 23 and 24, 2022.- The panel of esteemed Jury members will shortlist nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress and revenue.- The selected winners from each category will be presented with the award at a grand ceremony which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on August 28, 2022.

The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 2022 comprises women achievers from different fields who include:

1. Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant and Trustee, Bhoomika Trust2. Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment3. Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director - The Lotus Group4. Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production5. Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art6. Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants7. Dr Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO8. Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore9. Nina Reddy, Managing Director, Savera Hotels10. Prasanna Vasanadu, Dounder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt Ltd11. Poornima Ramaswamy, Designer, Stylist and Entrepreneur12. Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operation Officer, Singapore HQ13. Rathna Sivaraman, Entrepreneur and Media Personality14. Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason15. Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers16. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director - Chennai One IT Sez17. Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar educational psychologist18. Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators and Flexi Careers India19. Shiny Surendran, Accredited Sports Dietitian, IOC and SDA20. Shylaja Chetlur, Actor, Entrepreneur, Media Professional, Shylaar Productions21. Dr Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University and Sree Balaji Medical College22. Sushila Ravindranath, Senior Journalist23. Veena Kumaravel, Co-founder, Naturals Salon24. Dr Vimalarani Britto, Entrepreneur, Educationalist, and Social Reformer

Jury from TANSIM'S StartupTN

1. Priya Mohan - AVP - TANSIM2. Akila - Project Lead, TANSIM

Jury from YI - Young Indians, Chennai Chapter1. Vidya Ragu - a YI Member, Founder Himalayacalling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind - Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship 2. Kavya - Co-founder, Advay Capital, Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Below are the prestigious sponsors and partners who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year.

Sakthi Masala, The queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of India's foremost jewellery stores; Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition.

The proud reach partners for the event are Ficci Flo Chennai, TIE Chennai. Right Frequency is the digital partner and Xtracut the technology partner.

Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2022 Student Edition is being done with support of YI - Young Indians Chennai Chapter. Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India's future. Formed in the year 2002, Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 67 chapters, and 30000 students YUVA members from colleges.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)