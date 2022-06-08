Mumbai, June 8: The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan will announce the RBSE 5th, and 8th Result 2022 today, June 8. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared at 11 am.

Ahead of the RBSE Class 5th and Class 8th results, the official site has stopped responding. Now, the results will be announced at 11.30 am instead of 11 am. The link for RBSE Class 5 and 8 Results will be available on School Education Department website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Students can visit the official website of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, the Class 5, and Class 8 results can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 5th and 8th Result date was announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

Check tweet:

Taking to social media, the minister said, "The examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022, at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students."

It must be noted that the Class 5 examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 17, while the Class 8 examinations were held from April 17 to May 17. The RBSE 5th and 8th exams were held at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to check RBSE 5th, and 8th Result 2022:

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the RBSE class 5th and 8th result link

Enter your roll number and other details

Your RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

In order to check the RBSE Class 5, and Class 8 Results 2022, students will require their roll numbers and date of birth. For more details, candidates can visit the official site of RBSE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).