The BMW i7: The best of electrifying mobility now at a uniform price across the nation

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 27: BMW India has introduced a unique offer on its flagship electric limousine - the BMW i7 - for benefit of customers across the nation. The first-of-its-kind offer provides a uniform pricing for the BMW i7 regardless of the registration location. In the specially designed new pricing, the customers do not need to incur the registration cost for BMW i7, as such cost will be borne by BMW India and administered by the authorized dealership.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said," BMW India has always looked as electric mobility as a holistic concept. We are the pioneers and leaders in the luxury electric mobility space with a novel approach to electric products and services. The introduction of a uniform price for the customers of BMW i7 will ensure price parity for our valuable customers regardless of which location they want to register their vehicle in. With this innovative offer, our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the i7 will continue to shape forwardism in every way."

The current ex-showroom price of the BMW i7 is INR 2,05,00,000.

The offer exclusively on BMW i7 is valid through all authorised BMW dealerships in India. It is inclusive of registration charges and GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable. It excludes Tax Collected at Source (TCS), other local tax cess levies and insurance.

BMW i7

The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics that make a striking impression.

It makes a visual statement by taking a considerable leap forward in terms of design and dimensions. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights. Another distinguished feature is the strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround that lends an unmistakeable appearance.

In the interior, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view. Unique and innovative features in the rear take comfort to a new level. A key feature here is Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen.

The Executive Lounge Seating behind the front passenger reclines to 42.5 degrees, offering a true first-class experience thanks to multifunction seats, massage function, active seat ventilation and rear console. My Modes can be used to turn every journey into an individual experience by combining sound, light, temperature, suspension settings and seat functions to create a particular mood.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, smartphone parking and Amazon Fire TV.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever and includes Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant, Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology in the BMW i7 eDrive50 features a highly integrated drive unit. The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.5 seconds. It produces an output of 449 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. The car has a range of up to 603 kms (WLTP).

