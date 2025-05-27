Chennai, May 27: Ace director Mani Ratnam has now trashed news reports and rumours doing the rounds in the industry that he will next be working on a romantic story featuring Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead.

During a video interview with a film journalist, Mani Ratnam was asked about news reports that had begun doing the rounds that after the release of his upcoming film 'Thug Life', scheduled to hit screens on June 5, he would begin work on a breezy romantic film featuring the Telugu actor. "Even that is news to me," the ace director said with a laugh. "I have no clue what you are talking about," he added. ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: ‘Who’s Real Jolly?’ Did Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Borrow Its ‘Missing Heir’ Plot From Mohanlal’s 1989 Movie? Find Out!.

When the interviewer asked if there would be a next film, he replied, "Hopefully." On whether he had locked on to his next script, he said, "I am thinking. Working on a couple of scripts. Don't know what will fall into place. What looks promising today may disappear the next morning. Working at it." Meanwhile, the director is busy promoting his upcoming film Thug Life, featuring kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph." The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv. ‘Hera Pheri 3' Controversy: Akshay Kumar Finally Speaks on Paresh Rawal's Exit From Film, Says 'It's a Serious Matter' About His ‘Good Friend’ (Watch Video).

Produced by cinematic giants Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life will hit cinemas on June 5 this year. N Sudhakar Reddy of Sreshth Movies will release the movie in the Telugu states.

