VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Cost of a Hashtag by Author Archana Jain is not a narrative about choosing sides between men and women, nor is it an argument rooted in meninism or feminism. At its heart, it is a call to return to something deeper -- humanism. In a world where social media has amplified voices, accelerated reactions, and blurred the space between truth and perception, this work questions what happens when justice becomes performative and empathy becomes selective. It reminds us that beyond every trend, accusation, defence, or public debate, there is always a human life carrying consequences that do not fade when the hashtag stops trending.

Also Read | Kanpur Hit-and-Run: Pet Dog Struck and Killed by Speeding Car in Nawabganj, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Archana Jain is an author and thinker focused on social consciousness, human dignity, and balanced justice. Through her writing, she explores human behaviour, power, and the emotional impact of modern digital and societal conflicts.

The book recognises the undeniable struggles women have faced historically and the importance of movements that created space for voices that were once silenced. At the same time, it acknowledges another uncomfortable reality -- that pain, trauma, misuse of power, and emotional damage are not owned by one gender alone. When conversations become polarised, society begins to measure suffering through identity rather than truth. This is where justice risks turning into ideology instead of remaining a moral responsibility toward fairness. Humanism demands that we listen before we label, understand before we react, and seek truth before we choose sides.

Also Read | Is India Planning Social Media Ban for Children Under 16? Here's What Govt Said.

The digital age has given society powerful tools to expose wrongdoing, but it has also created environments where speed often replaces verification. A single post can elevate someone toward justice or push someone toward irreversible damage. The book challenges readers to question how quickly we form opinions and how easily collective outrage can silence nuance. When judgment becomes instant, both the innocent and the guilty can disappear inside noise, leaving truth lost in emotional momentum. The real cost of a hashtag is not measured in views or virality, but in broken reputations, unheard truths, and emotional scars carried long after public attention moves on.

Ultimately, this work stands on one central belief -- humanity must come before gender, before ideology, and before public validation. Humanism is not about weakening justice; it is about strengthening it through fairness, accountability, and compassion. It asks society to create systems where victims feel safe to speak and where accusations are handled with responsibility and due process. Because when humanity leads, justice heals. When identity leads without balance, justice divides. And the future of any progressive society depends not on who wins gender debates, but on whether we learn to protect dignity -- for everyone.

The Cost of a Hashtag by Archana Jain explores the human consequences of digital outrage and social media justice. It moves beyond debates of meninism or feminism, focusing instead on humanism -- fairness, empathy, and truth. The book highlights how real lives are affected when judgment becomes instant and humanity is forgotten.

Grab your copy from Amazon: (https://www.amazon.in/dp/9356791821)

Goodreads:https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/247493521-the-cost-of-a-hashtag

Kindle: https://a.co/d/0hcjiuAP

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)