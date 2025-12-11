PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11: Hyderabad-based The Diamond Store by Chandubhai launches bridal collection with breath-taking heritage jewellery creation, inspired by ancient Indian royal traditions. A seven-part diamond and Navrathna masterpiece, crafted as a modern interpretation of the historic 'Edu Vaarala Nagalu' has been curated using 22,000 natural diamonds and authentic Navrathna gemstones. It has been adorned by a prominent Indian bride from Hyderabad at her Goa wedding, making it the highlight of the wedding celebrations and sparking admiration across design circles.

This extraordinary piece revives the centuries-old practice of Edu Vaarala Nagalu, where women from nobility wore seven distinct jewellery pieces, one for each day of the week. Reimagined for the modern bride, the design can be worn as seven independent ornaments or combined to form a single regal statement piece -- blending tradition, spirituality and contemporary artistry.

Each layer narrates a symbolic story. Sculpted motifs of elephants, lions, swans, vines and floral patterns represent strength, courage, purity, growth, fertility and evolution. The intricate detailing mirrors the grandeur of temple architecture, miniature art, and Indian royal ornamentation.

A focal element of the masterpiece is the sacred Navrathna arranged in the precise astrological order prescribed in ancient texts. The nine gemstones ruby, pearl, coral, emerald, yellow sapphire, diamond, blue sapphire, hessonite and cat's eye are believed to harness celestial energies that bring harmony, protection and prosperity. This exact sequencing, rarely seen in contemporary jewellery, enhances the cultural and spiritual significance of the piece.

The set's natural diamonds have been hand-picked and carefully arranged to highlight the motifs without overshadowing the heritage narrative. Each of the seven layers stands out with its own textures, gemstones and storytelling elements, ensuring the piece retains its majesty whether worn individually or as a collective masterpiece.

The bride hailing from an established South Indian family chose the creation to honour her lineage and to embrace the values of purity, prosperity and continuity. Designed as a one-of-a-kind heirloom, it is intended to be passed down through generations. In a time when bridal jewellery often follows fleeting trends, this masterpiece distinguishes itself as a celebration of heritage, spirituality, craftsmanship and cultural pride. More than jewellery, it is a living archive of India's royal legacy. Also, the design will remain exclusive and will not be reproduced, preserving its status as a singular family treasure.

The creator of this masterpiece and owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai - Mr. Kotti Srikanth says, "This launch is our tribute to the cultural richness of India. By reviving the concept of Edu Vaarala Nagalu, we wanted to preserve a tradition that celebrates strength, prosperity and divine harmony. We have poured our heart and decades of craftsmanship into this meaningful artistic masterpiece and the response has been overwhelming."

In 2020, Kotti Srikanth had achieved the Guinness World Record for creating a ring with Most Diamonds Set in One Ring (7,801 natural diamonds), being the first to achieve this feat in South India. He is an expert jewellery designer with Diploma in Manual designing, Diploma in Computer Aided Jewellery Design from Indian Institute of Jewellery, Mumbai, an MBA from Osmania University, he is also a Certified Diamond Graduate from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

About The Diamond Store

Mr. Chandraprakash, popularly known as Chandubhai is a second generation jeweller with over 50 years of experience. He is not only one of the front runners to bring the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery to India but also India's first Hallmark certified jewellery manufacturer. In 2009, father and son (Srikanth) duo established Hallmark Jewellers and they started The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in 2017. This store has already created a niche for itself among the Diamond Jewellery lovers of Hyderabad with in-house designs and fine workmanship. Being Guinness World Records record holder and having established their creative prowess, the brand continues to offer awe inspiring jewels each season.

