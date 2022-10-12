Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Green Acres Academy's (TGAA) which is Maharashtra's only Google for reference education school, located in Chembur and Mulund, Mumbai, has recently opened its third campus in Kalyan (West), Mumbai. The admissions have started from October 1, 2022, and will cater to students from nursery to grade 4, for the academic year 2023-24.

TGAA has created custom in-house programs for holistic development that go beyond the curriculum like the LEAPED program designed for leadership and social-emotional learning, the Citizenship program which teaches children to be future-ready citizens by learning about national and international issues. Further, the award-winning Green Acres Academy Chembur has been recognised as one of India's first Google Reference Schools. They are the 1st in Mumbai and one of only five schools in India. Google Reference Schools are a select group of schools that are recognised by Google for their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes. And the Kalyan school will follow the same pedagogy as that of Chembur and the Mulund campus, integrating digital tools in the teaching process enhancing learning outcomes.

Speaking about the launch of the new campus, Rohan Parikh, Chairman, The Acres Foundation, said, "We have always believed in the value of comprehensive education, which is enhanced through interesting extracurricular and classroom activities. And our new campus was designed with this philosophy in mind, allowing for both beautiful surroundings and intelligent use of space inside the school. As a school, we are thrilled to be able to interact with students while incorporating the many lessons we have assimilated from digital learning. With the help of technology, we have made enormous strides in the delivery of education, and our students at the Kalyan Campus will have access to all of these learnings and innovations."

The new school will offer a wide range of unique Co-curricular activities that include visual arts, Indian and Western dance and music, speech and drama, daily sports, and a host of club activities, which isn't offered in other schools. In addition to this, just like the Chembur and the Mulund campuses, Kalyan school will also offer a wide range of facilities that include multi-utility sports courts, kids' play zones, music rooms with many instruments, dance room, library and reading room, Wellness centre, Multi Lab, outdoor play area, 100 per cent CCTV security surveillance.

Space and design have always been an integral part of the TGAA schools, and it is no different for the Kalyan campus as well, which is designed with intelligent spaces that are flooded with abundant natural light and air circulation. This is known to impact how students and teachers approach learning by fostering greater collaboration and greater independence. The walls at the Kalyan school have been designed by Aravani Art Project which is a Trans-women and cis-women-led art collective. There is adequate space in and around the campus for bus drop-off that ensures safety, minimal traffic congestion and quick arrival and dispersal of students.

They have a brand-new pre-primary and primary campus which is designed for early childhood and foundational years learning. Every child will have a 1:1 device alongside pen and paper from Grade 2. Classrooms are designed to offer ample space for movement, individual activity, breakout sessions and have a mix of formal and cushioned seating. The school offers an impressive 45:3 student to teacher ratio in early education, 45:2 in Grade 1 and 45:1 in Grade 2, ensuring every child is given enough individual attention and an opportunity for personalised learning, which is imperative for younger children.

The Acres Foundation's leadership team and board members are behind the highly acclaimed The Green Acres Academy, which have been recognised as Mumbai's top emerging schools.

For more information about The Green Acres Academy, all admissions details and the application form, please visit www.tgaa.in/kalyan.

The Acres Foundation is an educational think tank that brings together the finest educators to chart out new pathways in education. They leverage innovations in teaching from around the world that have a solid basis in learning science, proven efficacy in the classroom and substantiation from top academics from across the world, to create the next generation of educational approaches that work for the Indian context.

