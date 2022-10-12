Australia and England were involved in a run-fest in the first game of their three-game T20 series which the visitors ultimately won by 8 runs. The hosts will be looking to square off the series when the two teams meet at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With the T20 World Cup just days away, it is imperative these nations are at their very best in terms of preparation. The team management is trying to balance between adequate rest and game time for its squad members and Australia will likely have a few key players back for them. England already defeated Pakistan 3-4 in a gruelling tour recently and to add a bilateral win in Australia to it, it should do their confidence a world of good. Australia versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:40 PM IST. ENG vs AUS 2022: Alex Hales, Mark Wood Star As England Clinch Thrilling Eight-Run Win Over Australia in 1st T20I.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are all back in the match-day squad for Australia and could all feature. The trio makes up for one of the best pace attacks in world cricket and England will be tested. David Warner scored a blistering 44 ball 73 in the last match and the veteran opener will look to build on that solid start. The key player for the home side is Micthell Marsh and the more he plays, the better he will get after missing several games for Australia.

Alex Hales and Jos Butler were the players doing the damage in the powerplays for England and once again highlighted the impact they can have in the starting overs. The rest of the unit perished in search of quick runs but England boasts one of the best batting units presently. They can improve their bowling though, particularly Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will need to work on their economy rate.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday). The AUS vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ENG T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2022 online. Jio users can watch AUS vs ENG free live streaming online on JioTV app.

