Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has opened nominations for the third edition of the IET India Awards 2023. The awards aim to recognise exemplary contributions and breakthrough innovation in engineering and technology across Indian industry, and include specific categories in Mobility, Work-tech and future technologies.

Envisioned as prestige awards that seek to inspire and spotlight important engineering work being done in India, the categories open for nominations are The Youth Engineering Icon of the Year, IET India Young Woman Engineer Award, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Future Tech Awards, IET India Mobility Awards and the IET India Future of Work Award.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopichand Katragadda, VP of the IET’s Board of Trustees said, “India has emerged as a prominent global centre for technological innovation, drawing the attention of entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers alike. With the exponential growth of technologies such as Generative AI, it becomes crucial to foster the responsible utilisation of technologies emerging for the betterment of society. The IET India Awards aim to honour exceptional engineers and teams pushing the limits of human creativity to address the most significant challenges our society faces.”

The awards focus on highlighting excellent engineers and cutting-edge technology innovation across the Indian engineering ecosystem. The award categories are open to individual practicing engineers as well teams and organisations from industry, academia, not-for-profit organisations and even the government. The first edition of the IET India Awards was instituted in 2021 in celebration of 150 years of the IET.

The winners of the previous edition included Lifetime Achievement Award winners Nandan Nilekani (Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys) and Bharat Goenka (Co-founder and Managing Director of Tally Solutions), Youth Engineering Icon of the Year winners Praneet Dutta (Senior Research Engineer, Google DeepMind) and Tarun Mehta (CEO, Ather Energy), Mobility Award winners Altigreen Propulsion and Future of Work Award winners TeamLease and Airmeet Networks Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Speaking on the opening of nominations, Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, "The IET India Awards are a recognition for the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organizations using engineering and technology. We are proud to honor those who have brought high impact changes to our society through their innovative solutions and technical expertise. These awards not only recognize exceptional achievements but also inspire the next generation of engineers to push boundaries and create a better world."

The last date for nominations is 18 August, 2023. Through the IET India Awards, the IET is looking to celebrate innovation champions, difference-makers and engineering achievers in order to inspire, inform and influence the engineering and tech community, all towards the IET’s larger mission of engineering a better world.

For more information about the IET India Awards 2023, visit the link: bit.ly/IETAwards

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. We want to do this by working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career life cycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

