Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: In a defining moment for Indian STEM education, The Innovation Story (TIS) has achieved an unprecedented third consecutive victory at the FTC Asia Pacific Open Championship 2025 held in Sydney, Australia, cementing its position as a leader in school-level robotics and AI education in India.

This year's winning team, Team Kryptonite 28078 from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, mentored by The Innovation Story, delivered a standout performance.

* The highest tournament score

* An undefeated playoff record, and

* The Innovate Award, which celebrates cutting-edge engineering and out-of-the-box thinking "What we're seeing is the result of deep, hands-on mentorship and belief in every child's potential," said Meenal Majumdar, Founder of The Innovation Story. "When students are given access to the right tools, global-level training, and mentors who work alongside them and not just instruct, they begin to see themselves differently. Their confidence and self-belief increases, they lead with clarity and dare to imagine what's possible."

The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is one of the world's most prestigious robotics competitions for middle and high school students. Teams design, build, and program sophisticated robots to complete complex, game-based challenges. With an emphasis on strategy, engineering design, innovation, and teamwork, FTC provides students with a unique opportunity to apply STEM skills in a highly competitive and collaborative global setting.

The Innovation Story's Learning Model

While TIS teams continue to dominate at global championships, the organization's impact goes far beyond the competition floor. Through cutting-edge programs in Robotics, AI and Mechatronics, The Innovation Story trains students from Grade 3 to Grade 12, developing not just technical capability, but the mindset to build and create in an innovation-driven world.

Through their programs and makerspaces students receive hands-on exposure to advanced technology tools, real-world problem-solving, and immersive project-based learning. TIS is not just preparing students to win competitions -- it is helping them become confident builders, creators, and changemakers.

Cutting-edge Global Curriculum

TIS's curriculum is built in collaboration with global leaders from MIT, Stanford, and Harvard, offering students a standard of learning necessary for tomorrow's workforce. The organization works closely with Indian academic institutions as well, including Wadhwani Electric Lab at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub, and ART PARK at IISc Bangalore, giving students rare access to both international and domestic innovation ecosystems.

Recently, TIS conducted a two-week AI Fellowship at MIT Media Lab that gave students the opportunity to explore artificial intelligence in an immersive learning environment with a host of renowned speakers. Additionally in July TIS students also conducted a Technology Innovators program at WEL Lab IIT Bombay that culminated in an IIT certified innovation showcase.

With its unique blend of programs that range from participation in global championships to academic fellowships and training at institutions like MIT and IIT, as well as accessible initiatives that spark curiosity in younger students - The Innovation Story is leading the way in preparing young minds to become future changemakers, leaders and innovators.

