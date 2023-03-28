Maldives, March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With your toes in the sand and a gentle sea breeze on your face, the wonders of Easter take an exotic twist as you join the Little Mermaid and friends at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. Dive into a fairy-tale world of family-friendly fun in the sun as you meet the characters of The Little Mermaid, experience the thrill of adventure in the Easter Egg Hunt Parade to Atlantica, and set your creative spirit free in a Photography Challenge. With spectacular culinary creations, luxury overwater accommodation and a tropical island playground all waiting for you to explore, treat yourself to an enchanting fantasy adventure this year, and create memorable moments with your loved ones at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll this Easter.

An Easter Twist with the Little Mermaid and Friends

The colourful characters from the Little Mermaid will be spending Easter on dry land as they visit Seaside Finolhu to meet the resort's guests and share in many fun activities with them. Across the Easter period, Princess Ariel will be joined by Prince Eric, King Triton, Ursula the Sea Witch, Sebastian the Crab, and Chef Louis.

The fun begins on Sunday April 2 with an Edible Cinema aroma, taste and texture experience of the Little Mermaid (1989), where guests are supplied with a bite-sized menu that reflects specific moments in the film. The very next day, guests will have the chance to meet the characters from the film at a special meet and greet event that is sure to thrill the young ones.

Guests will also have the chance to get to know Princess Ariel better at the Ariel Out of the Sea Show and The Little Mermaid Live Storytelling events.

Easter Sunday brings the excitement of a quest as guests are encouraged to seek out hidden eggs and treats in the company of the Easter Bunny and the characters from The Little Mermaid.

Adventures of an Easter Feaster

It wouldn't be Easter without a feast or two, and Seaside Finolhu has gone to great lengths to deliver a diverse array of culinary experiences. From the romantic ambiance of Caviar and Oyster evening to the cultural extravaganza of Maldivian Night, dining is always an adventure at Finolhu. There's even a chance to savour the flavours of one of Asia's 50 best restaurants for 8 years when Ministry of Crab initiates a "kitchen takeover" to showcase its most famous dishes for two nights only.

With a Seafood Feast, Fire Show, Maldivian Traditional Music and Dance Performance, Bonfire, Full Moon Reading, DJ and more, 7 April promises to be a very Good Friday and a full moon evening like no other. On Easter Sunday, the Enchanted Easter Gala Dinner features a mouth-watering buffet with interactive cooking stations, live performances and a roaming magician, while the Easter Lunch Buffet on Easter Monday is the perfect opportunity to share fine food and quality time with family, friends and loved ones.

Great Entertainment Awaits

Every day brings opportunities to let your hair down and live for the moment. Each Monday brings another sensational toes-in-the-sand sundowner experience featuring the new resort's resident DJ, Martin Denev, a disc-spinning veteran of hundreds of festivals and forums, with numerous albums released on labels in the UK, USA, Germany, Australia and Indonesia. Every Tuesday, The Greatest Show sees the world-class performers from the Area 51 circus troupe creating an electrifying atmosphere brimming with pace and intensity!

Each Friday, the White Party gets the weekend underway by giving the older guests the opportunity to marvel at one-of-a-kind fire performances and dance the night away with DJ Martin.

Saturday, 8 April is showtime as the resort's young guests showcase their fabulous catwalk skills in the Merpeople Fashion Show and Finolhu Cocktail Party, while the Kaleidoscope Colour Party on Tuesday, 11 April is inspired by the resort's vibrant nature, and features an exciting fun run and exhilarating activities for all ages.

Where Creativity Meets Inspiration

For the first time, Seaside Finolhu is also holding a Local Art Exhibition, featuring the culturally-inspired creations of talented local artists such as Kurahaa Rappe, and a Photography Challenge that is open to guests who feel inspired to set their imaginative spirit free, and get their inventive juices flowing. Both events open on Wednesday, 5 April, with the Art Exhibition closing at the Crab Shack on Monday, 10 April and the Photography Challenge closing at a cocktail party on the sandbank on Sunday, 9 April.

The Easter Programme at Seaside Finolhu is packed with entertaining activities and magical moments, for everyone.

What are you waiting for? Book your Easter Holiday to grab 30 per cent savings via www.finolhu.com.

Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu - meaning sandbank in Dhivehi - consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu's island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids' club and world-famous entertainment.

For more information about Finolhu Baa Atoll, visit finolhu.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Founded in 1969 by Theo Gerlach, Seaside Collection is a group of 11 boutique properties located in the Canary Islands, Germany, Valencia, and the Maldives, where luxury is celebrated in an unobtrusive, casual way. Each of the 11 four and five-star hotels is characterised by its exclusive location, architecture, high-quality management, unforgettable cuisine and passionate hospitality.

For more information about the city and resort collection visit www.seaside-collection.com.

