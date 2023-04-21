The Mobile Revolution - How smartphones are changing the way we live

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ATK): Undoubtedly, mobile phones have brought a startling revolution in human lives through the advanced and innovative technologies incorporated in them. It's because the smartphone manufacturing brands make sure to put all the latest specs and features into the devices to keep the users connected with whatever that's happening around.

The Power Of This Little Pocket DeviceIt's true that mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives and imagining even a day without them is pretty hard now. Because, the way this device helps us to work, communicate, entertain, and get all the updates around is quite fascinating, and makes us more dependent on it.

Better CommunicationWherever you are sitting across the globe, this little device makes sure to connect you with your family and friends without making you feel that you are quite far away. You can contact them via audio and video calls, voice and text messages, sharing pictures and videos, and whatnot.

Freedom To WorkWhat's better than handling the important working tasks or projects through your mobile phone by literally sitting anywhere and at any time? You can work remotely in the coffee shop, the comfort of your home, or even while traveling. In short, the smartphone allows you to maintain a good balance between personal and professional life.

Source of EntertainmentYour leisure time becomes more enjoyable when you play games, watch movies and videos, or listen to music, and all these perks are given to you by your mobile phone. It means this device won't let you get bored anytime.

Apart from all of these factors, there are some other things too that you need to know about mobile phones.

The Opposing Aspects!And when we say 'changing the way we live', then besides the positive factors, it includes some negative points too that can be a little harmful for us and we should be aware of them.

Let's get to know what these aspects are and what we can do about them.

How Can The Smartphone Put You in A Little Trouble?We have become completely dependent on smartphones and spend way too much of our time performing different tasks. Because of this continuous usage, we expose ourselves to some of the hazardous effects of mobile phones but, unfortunately, we keep ignoring them.

The 'Blue Light' From Digital DevicesHave you ever heard about this term called "blue light"? If not then we can guide you through it. The smartphone that you stick to all day long emits this blue light that is known to have the highest energy and short wavelength.

Is it harmful for your eyes? Probably! If your exposure to the digital screens gets way too long, then this blue light will not be filtered by your eyes and can be passed to the retina, causing some damage.

Where Does This Blue Light Come From?Blue light comes from both the natural and artificial sources;

- Sun

- Mobile phone screens

- Laptops

- Tablets

- Televisions

- LED lights

- Bulbs

Can This Blue Light Instantly Affect Your Eyes?Our eyes are somewhat accustomed to confront the Blue light emitted from different sources and especially the natural light coming from the Sun, which is quite advantageous for the eyes.

Also, the digital devices emit just a fraction of this light that can be tolerated but, the excess of everything is bad! And the way we are spending time in front of screens will definitely make the blue light do the damage.

What Are The Risks Caused by Blue Light?The side effects and risks imposed by the blue light emitted from the screens include;

- Digital eye strain

- Blurriness

- Dry or irritated eyes

- Headaches

- Sleep disturbances

How Can You Limit The Exposure?You cannot completely avoid the blue light but there are definitely some ways to reduce the exposure. These include;

- Cutting down the screen time

- Put advanced screen protectors on your mobiles, laptops, tablets

- Buy the device with built-in blue light filtering technology (almost all the latest ones are coming with this feature)

- Observe the 20-20-20 rule i.e. after spending 20 minutes watching the screen, look at something 20 feet away for almost 20 seconds

- Use any eyewear like Blue light glasses or screen glasses

What Are These Blue Light Glasses?Blue light glasses also known as blue light blocking glasses are the eyewears specifically designed to knock out the light emitting from the screens of mobiles, laptops, tablets, etc. The lenses in these glasses can filter the blue light from the digital screens and prevent your eyes from any potential damage and symptoms.

Where Can You Find This Life-Saving Eyewear?You will see many online platforms that are selling these Blue light glasses.

Are These Glasses Really Useful?Yes! Many people who have been using these glasses for a long time came up with positive reviews that wearing these glasses, while sitting in front of the screens, greatly reduces the risks of any eye-related symptoms.

If you are someone who has to spend more time working on the digital screens, you should definitely invest in buying a pair for you.

Can Blue Light Glasses Prevent Digital Eye strain?Continuously watching the screens for several hours can cause eye strain and leads to itchiness and dry eyes too. Wearing the Blue Light Glasses will not let this light enter your retina thus eye strains can be prevented even if you sit on screens for a long time.

Will These Glasses Improve Your Sleep?If you feel like going through sleep disturbances after spending so much time in front of the screens, blue light glasses can be quite helpful for you. When the exposure is reduced and your eyes are less tired, you will get a good and relaxing sleep at night.

