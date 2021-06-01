New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Magicrete introduces ALC Wall Panels (Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete) the next big breakthrough in wall construction technology in India.

With great success in global markets, the ALC Wall Panel technology offers durable & high-quality construction in the shortest possible time.

With the launch of this product under brand MagicLite Wall Panels, Magicrete once again stands true to its vision of 'helping people build their homes better, faster & cheaper by use of innovative construction technologies'.

Magiclite ALC Wall Panels is the quintessential green building material that incorporates features that have long been desired by builders, engineers, and architects in the building construction industry. Its benefits surpass traditional wall construction methods like clay bricks & concrete blocks in terms of strength, acoustics, thermal insulation, fire resistance, and installation time. ALC Wall Panels are reinforced with corrosion-protected steel, making it a lightweight yet heavy-duty product.

It has the highest thermal rating in the industry (K-value: 0.16). Its cellular structure provides a well-insulated interior, keeping indoor cool in summer & warm in winter. According to some studies, it is found to have conserved upto 30% in air-conditioning bills.

MagicLite Panels are highly resource efficient ensuring low environmental impact. The panels have close air pockets that result into excellent sound insulation (STC rating of 44 db), adequately suppressing the outside noise. It's 4 hour fire rating allows for thinner wall sections, thereby increasing floor space for the end-user. They come in full height lengths (from floor to ceiling) with varied thicknesses and are 600 mm wide.

"The need for speedy construction, global housing shortage, and high safety standard in terms of fire & natural disaster have been instrumental in its fast global acceptance. It is prominently used in countries like Germany, Singapore, Netherlands, China, and many more with a share of 30% in the Global AAC market. The rise in demand for prefabricated construction material will help ALC panels to gain a larger market share", says Sourabh Bansal, Managing Director, Magicrete Building Solutions.

The pre-launch of MagicLite ALC Panels saw massive product acceptance by some of the most prominent developers & architects in Delhi & Mumbai and is being used currently in a premium residential project of a Tier-1 developer in Mumbai.

Magicrete is one of the most reckoned new age building materials brand in India to produce premium quality AAC blocks. Magicrete has, over the years, ventured into a wide range of construction solutions, including Construction Chemicals (tile adhesives & waterproofing solutions) & Precast Construction Products.

Recently they won the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) organized by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs to build 1000 homes over 12 months in Ranchi using its technology.

Magicrete products over the past decade have been used to build over five lac homes. The company was found in 2008 by Alumni of some of the most prominent technical institutes in India, including IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Lucknow and is privately funded by Motilal Oswal Private Equity Advisors.

