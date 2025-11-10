The Next Generation of Scientists Shine at INSEF 2025: 10X International School Hosts Regional Fair for India's Brightest Innovators

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10: The next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers took the stage as 10X International School, Bangalore hosted the Indian Science and Engineering Fair (INSEF) Regional Round 2025. The event brought together 81 teams from across Karnataka and beyond, each presenting cutting-edge projects that reimagined the boundaries of science, technology, and innovation.

Organized by the Science Society of India, INSEF is one of the nation's premier platforms for identifying and nurturing young scientific talent. The regional fair in Bangalore was a powerful display of ingenuity -- from AI and assistive tech to environmental sustainability and advanced physics.

After a rigorous evaluation process, eight teams were awarded the coveted Gold Medal, earning their spot at the INSEF National Fair in Rajkot. Their projects not only showcased technical excellence but also reflected deep social and environmental empathy.

Gold Medal Winner - S. Siva Shankar. Innovative Wheelchair Design for Enhanced Mobility and Independence. Dr. YC James Yen Rural Polytechnic College, Kuppam -- Guide: SK Akbar Basha

Gold Medallists advancing to the National Fair

1. S. Siva Shankar -- Innovative Wheelchair Design for Enhanced Mobility and IndependenceDr. YC James Yen Rural Polytechnic College, Kuppam -- Guide: SK Akbar Basha

2. Shreyaa Vignesh & Srishti Rakesh Gulur -- Assisted Virtual Visual Acuity Test with Screen Calibration and Distance Validation for the Physically Challenged and AgedSishu Griha Senior School, Bengaluru -- Guide: Vidya Devi M

3. Tanjot Singh & Tarun -- PranaVayuLilawati Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, New Delhi -- Guide: Rajender Dutt Parashar

4. Apoorva Agarwal -- Directional Parameter Estimation of Gravitational Wave Signals Using Likelihood-Free InferenceThe International School Bangalore -- Guide: Dr. Deep Chatterjee

5. Reyaansh Dhagle -- NeuroFlex: An AR, AI & IoT Solution to Democratize Physical Wellbeing as a Cure to Sedentary LifestyleIndus International School Bangalore -- Guide: Sandesh Dhagle

6. Neev Kamlesh Jain & Rahul Singh -- Green Chemistry in Corrosion Control: Plant-Based Sustainable InhibitorsChrist Junior College, Bengaluru -- Guide: Vikas Royan G J

7. Omkar Shashidhar Mathapati & D. Sai Varun -- Gas Leak Alert Safety System with Timed Gas Flow Closure (G.L.A.S.S T.G.C)Vagdevi Vilas School, Varthur -- Guide: Bindu M S

8. Nithin Sai P & Arav Das -- Smart Eco-Friendly Mini Cooling SystemVagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli -- Guide: Aashmi Jain

In addition, 10X International School Bangalore, proudly secured a Silver Medal, underscoring its commitment to hands-on, innovation-driven learning and student entrepreneurship.

Silver Medal Winners - Project ReFrame, 10X International School Bangalore. Ikshita Lingadalli & Bhavvyya Dubey -- Guide: Vandyaa Lakkaraju

Project ReFrame Ikshita Lingadalli & Bhavvyya Dubey of 10X International School Bangalore, won Silver in the Technology category for its powerful mission: to make complex scientific concepts easily comprehensible for adults with learning disabilities. The team combined design thinking, visual communication, and applied science to build an inclusive framework that helps individuals re-engage with learning through clarity and empathy.

"Hosting INSEF was more than a science fair -- it was a celebration of curiosity, courage and collaboration. These students are not just solving problems; they're redesigning the future," said Dr. Chirag Jhala, Director, 10X International School Bangalore

With this event, 10X International School reinforces its mission to foster student-led innovation, empathy-based entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven nation-building -- pillars central to its Accelerated Curriculum framework.

About INSEF:

The Indian Science and Engineering Fair (INSEF), organized by the Science Society of India, is a leading national platform for student researchers. Winners from regional rounds qualify for the National Fair, and top national projects are eligible for international Genius Olympiad.

Media Contact:

Praveen Kumar

Head - Marketing & Admissions, 10X International School Bangalore,

+91 9886320014 |

marketing@10xinternationalschool.com

https://10xinternationalschool.com

