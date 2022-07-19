New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/GPRC): Principals are one of the most important stakeholders in the school education system. In order to recognise and celebrate the Principal's role in children's education and nation-building, CEIR, a well-reputed education organisation is launching "CEIR - The Mark of Excellence Award for Principals 2022".

This prestigious gathering of well-known educators is happening on 23rd July 2022 at Vista International School, Hyderabad from 9.00 am to 4.30 pm. The conclave espouses the theme - Groundbreaking learning methodologies in learning and skill development. The conclave is conducted in collaboration with Lifology, the Guinness World Record-winning education organisation that has footprints across India, the Middle East and London. The conclave is powered by the VEDA handwriting lab which is an acclaimed one-stop solution for all handwriting issues.

Centre for Education Initiatives and Research (CEIR Global) is a well-established platform for Educators, Students, Principals, Parents, and Management that aspires to improve the overall school culture and enhance the quality of education. From 2009, CEIR has earned laurels from the educators and school community for their innovative and unique programs for K - 12 segment. The platform has won various national and international laurels for their efforts to empower quality education for students and teachers.

The flagship programs - Pathways (Student Career Guidance Program), NEP 2020 Master Series, NEP - National Quiz, NEP Pedagogy Series, 21st Century Teaching Skills series saw some of the largest participation of teachers and students around the nation. Assisting the school ecosystem during the covid lockdown, CEIR has conducted over 340 education Webinars attended by more than a million. They have contributed to the enhancement of capability and capacity amongst the educational fraternity.

In 2021 CEIR launched the "CEIR - The Mark of Excellence Award" to recognise and radiate the school's best practices across India and the Middle East. On the eve of the 75th Year of Indian Independence, CEIR is coming up with the CEIR Mark of Excellence Awards for Principals 2022. This awards will explore thousands of schools in each state and recognise the best 75 Principals from each state who made an effective contribution to K - 12 education. The award ceremony will be followed by CEIR - Principal Conclave 2022.

