VMPL

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 30: The Resonate Media made a remarkable impression at the Kisan Mela 2025, held on 26-27 September at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, by unveiling a vibrant and innovative stall that seamlessly combined creativity, strategy, and purpose. The two-day agricultural fair attracted farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry leaders from across the region, offering the perfect setting for exchanging ideas on modern communication approaches and socially driven campaigns.

Also Read | Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested on the Directions of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Without Any Evidence? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal.

From the moment visitors stepped into The Resonate Media's stall, they were greeted with interactive displays and engaging visuals that reflected the agency's core philosophy--using storytelling to create impact. The stall became a conversation hub where attendees explored new possibilities in strategic communications, digital campaigns, and CSR initiatives.

"PAU has always been a hub of innovation, and we're proud to have been part of this energetic and knowledge-driven environment. The interactions we had with visitors reaffirmed the growing need for authentic, impactful narratives in today's fast-changing landscape." said Jasdeep Khattra founder of The Resonate Media.

Also Read | Meet Tilak Varma's Childhood Coach Salam Bayash! The Man Behind India’s New Batting Star Who Played Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan.

Founder Jasdeep Khattra was present to personally engage with guests, sharing insights about the agency's journey and vision for the future. She was joined by Dr. Baldev Singh, Former JDA, Punjab, who emphasized the importance of building bridges between organizations and communities through meaningful communication. Their presence added depth to the discussions and highlighted the collaborative spirit of the event.

A Strategic Communications Agency with a Purpose

The Resonate Media is more than a marketing agency--it is a strategic communications partner committed to connecting businesses, NGOs, INGOs, and foundations with diverse communities. Their expertise lies in CSR communication, digital campaigns, and advocacy initiatives that amplify social impact and resonate with stakeholders worldwide. By transforming CSR and social initiatives into powerful, action-inspiring narratives, they help organizations enhance visibility and achieve measurable change.

The agency's participation at Kisan Mela 2025 underscored its dedication to empowering organizations to tell their stories with clarity, creativity, and purpose. Visitors at the stall witnessed first-hand how The Resonate Media integrates design, technology, and strategy to craft campaigns that inspire action and foster meaningful connections.

Strengthening Community and Innovation

The Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University has long been a celebrated platform for promoting agricultural innovation and community development. The Resonate Media's involvement highlighted the growing importance of communication in driving awareness around sustainability, rural empowerment, and progressive agricultural practices. By engaging with farmers, young entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, the agency demonstrated how strategic storytelling can spark dialogue and accelerate positive change.

Connect with The Resonate MediaFor media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more about their innovative services, contact:

* Email: jasdeep@theresonatemedia.com

* Phone: +91 97797 00042

Website: https://theresonatemedia.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)